The Top 5 Franchises of the 21st Century

Which franchises have earned a top-five spot on our Franchise 500 list since 2001?

Each year, Entrepreneur breaks down the best franchise investments in its Franchise 500 list. Using objective metrics like price and social reach, the Franchise 500 can give potential franchisees a jumping-off point for their research. Are you interested in starting a fast-food restaurant? You might check the list to see whether McDonald’s or Dairy Queen is more highly rated. Want to open a hotel? The Franchise 500 can give you an idea of which brand can help you succeed.

Of course, these rankings are general advice, and they may not apply to you. You should always do further research about franchising itself and franchise investments before making a decision.

But, there are a few businesses that pop up over and over again on our Franchise 500. They deserve some praise for their longevity and consistency.

See which franchises have most frequently appeared in the top five on our Franchise 500 list since 2001.

1. Subway

Subway has appeared in the top five of the Franchise 500 a whopping 14 times since 2001, well ahead of the second-place business. However, it’s fallen in recent years, going from the No. 5 entry in 2016 to No. 35 in 2017 and No. 105 this year. Part of this has to do with the fact that the number of U.S. franchises have fallen over the past few years, from 26,972 in 2015 to a mere 26,291 in 2017.

CEO: Suzanne Greco

Suzanne Greco Business headquarters: Millford, Conn.

Millford, Conn. Franchising since: 1974

1974 Initial investment: $147,050 to $320,700

$147,050 to $320,700 Initial franchise fee: $15,000

$15,000 New units in 2017: -222 units (-0.5 percent)

-222 units (-0.5 percent) Training: 33 hours on the job, 62 hours in the classroom

33 hours on the job, 62 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

2. 7-Eleven

7-Eleven ranked No. 2 on the 2002 Franchise 500 list, and it ranked No. 2 in 2018. It’s finished in the top five 11 out of 18 times since 2001. The convenience store chain just keeps growing, too, adding 3,336 units in 2017. Most of 7-Eleven’s growth has come overseas, as it has 54,061 international franchises, but its domestic improvement is notable, too. The company has grown from 4,330 U.S. franchises in 2008 to 7,025 in 2017, a 62.2 percent increase.

CEO: Joseph DePinto

Joseph DePinto Business headquarters: Dallas

Dallas Franchising since: 1964

1964 Initial investment: $37,550 to $1,149,900

$37,550 to $1,149,900 Initial franchise fee: $10,000 to $1,000,000

$10,000 to $1,000,000 New units in 2017: 3,336 units (5.7 percent)

3,336 units (5.7 percent) Training: 240 hours on the job, 24 hours in the classroom

240 hours on the job, 24 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

3. McDonald’s

When you think of powerful franchise brands, McDonald's has to be near the top of the list. By our count, there are more than 34,000 McDonald’s restaurants around the world, and the Golden Arches have appeared in the top five of the Franchise 500 list eight times since 2001, including the top spot this year.

CEO: Steve Easterbrook

Steve Easterbrook Business headquarters: Oak Brook, Ill.

Oak Brook, Ill. Franchising since: 1955

1955 Initial investment: $1,008,000 to $2,214,080

$1,008,000 to $2,214,080 Initial franchise fee: $45,000

$45,000 New units in 2017: 507 units (1.4 percent)

507 units (1.4 percent) Training: 6 to 24 months on the job, 75 hours in the classroom

6 to 24 months on the job, 75 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, loyalty program/app

4. Hampton by Hilton

Hampton by Hilton has been ranked in the top five of the Franchise 500 six times since 2001, good for fourth-most overall. However, the hotel restaurant franchise dominated the early 21st century, ranking No. 1 overall four out of five years. Though that ranking has fallen a little of late, the company is still ranked No. 29 overall this year -- first among hotel and motel franchises.

CEO: Tim Davis

Tim Davis Business headquarters: McLean, Va.

McLean, Va. Franchising since: 1984

1984 Initial investment: $6,909,090 to $17,088,860

$6,909,090 to $17,088,860 Initial franchise fee: $75,000

$75,000 New units in 2017: 128 units (6.0 percent)

128 units (6.0 percent) Training: Varies

Varies Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

5. The UPS Store

In 2001, Mail Boxes Etc. was purchased by UPS and renamed The UPS Store. The same year, The UPS Store was ranked No. 2 in our Franchise 500, and it’s been ranked in the top five another five times since, including this year, when it is ranked No. 4.

CEO: Tim Davis

Tim Davis Business headquarters: San Diego, Calif.

San Diego, Calif. Franchising since: 1980

1980 Initial investment: $177,955 to $402,595

$177,955 to $402,595 Initial franchise fee: $29,950

$29,950 New units in 2017: 69 units (1.4 percent)

69 units (1.4 percent) Training: 80 hours on the job, 72 hours in the classroom

80 hours on the job, 72 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

Full list of top five franchises since 2001

2001

Subway The UPS Store McDonald’s Jiffy Lube International Taco Bell

2002

Subway Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Curves 7-Eleven Yogen Fruz

2003

Subway Curves 7-Eleven McDonald’s Jani-King

2004

Subway Curves Quiznos Sub 7-Eleven Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

2005

Subway Curves Quiznos Sub Jackson Hewitt Tax Service The UPS Store

2006

Subway Quiznos Sub Curves The UPS Store Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

2007

Subway Dunkin’ Donuts Jackson Hewitt Tax Service 7-Eleven The UPS Store

2008

7-Eleven Subway Dunkin’ Donuts Pizza Hut LLC McDonald’s

2009

Subway McDonald’s Liberty Tax Service Sonic Drive-In Restaurants InterContinental Hotels Group

2010

Subway McDonald’s 7-Eleven Hampton by Hilton Supercuts

2011

Hampton by Hilton Ampm McDonald’s 7-Eleven Supercuts

2012

Hampton by Hilton Subway 7-Eleven Servpro Days Inn

2013

Hampton by Hilton Subway Jiffy Lube International 7-Eleven Supercuts

2014

Anytime Fitness Hampton by Hilton Subway Supercuts Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

2015

Hampton by Hilton Anytime Fitness Subway Jack in the Box Supercuts

2016

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches Hampton by Hilton Supercuts Servpro Subway

2017

7-Eleven McDonald’s Dunkin’ Donuts The UPS Store Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

2018