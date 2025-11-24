Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AI agents act as digital twins, reclaiming time and compounding your cognition.

Clarity becomes the constraint: better instructions produce better systems and better leaders.

Traditional CEOs live and breathe delegation in every step of their work. They often find themselves presiding over delegation chains that branch into more delegation chains. Every decision spawns three meetings. Every meeting spawns five follow-ups.

I built my career inside that model, and I’ll be honest, it can get exhausting. A strictly delegation-based system works well when you’re just starting out, but at scale, it collapses under its own weight.

Luckily, we are now in the agentic AI era, and it’s giving executives the freedom and flexibility to do more than they’ve ever imagined.

I’ve adopted the mindset that AI agents are actually an extension of ourselves. We can build them into our business systems and orchestrate as if they are our digital twins. This shift has fundamentally changed my mindset and given me back my time, all while helping me be more productive.

Related: Stop Using AI to Hype Up Your Story, Start Using It to Get Work Done

The shift from linear to parallel

Most executives still treat AI as a tool to delegate, not as infrastructure to build around. They’re asking AI to do tasks instead of designing systems that think alongside them, and it’s costing them as much time as before, if not more.

The reality is, delegation is built for people, while orchestration is built for systems.

Delegation is inherently linear, and that linearity becomes your ceiling. Whether you’re working with AI or people, the delegation dance is the same. Handoff, wait, follow up, review and repeat until you’re happy with the results.

When you can design an AI agent to think the way you do, you’re mirroring your own decision-making patterns, but in a hyper-efficient, parallel format that runs while you’re doing something else entirely.

When I started building Phantom IQ’s first multi-agent workflow system, I watched how it operated and saw so much potential. It learned from my decisions and compounded its output without needing my constant input, which fundamentally changed my day-to-day work routine for the better.

Related: The Real Reason You Struggle With Delegation — and How to Finally Fix It

What orchestration actually looks like

Every morning starts with what I call a short orchestration loop. What needs research? What needs follow-up? What loops can be closed autonomously? I structure intent, and the systems handle execution.

The key difference is subtle on the surface but massive in its impact. I don’t ask the systems to do things and sit with them the whole time. I structure what it should do and let it get to work. They handle the often-repetitive tasks I would otherwise be doing manually, or delegating, such as research, formatting, summaries and follow-through, with precision.

Our AI agents, for example, help us work with executives to identify target audiences, brainstorm newsletter ideas and develop a publication distribution strategy. What used to take two to four weeks of post-onboarding work now happens in under an hour.

Another good example is that I used to spend hours pulling LinkedIn data, reading through articles and analyzing recent activity on founders. Now I have systems that do this in minutes using Perplexity deep research and advanced prompt engineering.

By mid-day, I’m not overwhelmed with chaos and an endless to-do list. Instead, I have clarity on what I’ve accomplished and what needs to happen next.

Related: From Co-Pilot to Co-Worker: Where the AI Assistant Journey is Headed to Next

What surprised me most

One of the things that surprised me about working with these intelligent systems is the relief that came with it. Constant meetings and follow-ups can be cognitively draining, which makes everything else just a little more difficult.

I found that staying sharper throughout the day benefits my business decision-making and helps me be more present when I’m spending time with my family after work.

But the biggest surprise was how orchestration forced me to improve. When you orchestrate, your clarity becomes the constraint. If your instructions are vague, the output reflects that.

The systems hold up a mirror to your own cognitive process, and you have no choice but to sharpen it. Soon after implementing this system, I started writing cleaner, thinking cleaner and landing cleaner.

It was humbling in the best way possible.

As a result of this forced self-improvement, my digital twin becomes more realistic and reliable over time.

Related: AI Can Clone Your Voice, Your Face and Even Your Insights — and Founders Are Already Using This Technology

Reclaimed time over output

I don’t really track output like I once did. Instead, I track reclaimed time. If an agent gives me back three hours, I see that as the real ROI.

I call this compounded cognition. The more time I reclaim, the more I can spend doing something else, whether it’s pushing my business or spending time with my kids. With that in mind, my days are measured in mental freedom. I firmly believe that’s the real productivity curve in this new agentic era.

If you’d like to start this yourself, I suggest using an AI agent to help with your email inbox. It’s the lowest-hanging fruit — repetitive, cognitively draining and universally relatable. When an AI system can summarize threads, draft responses and route priorities before you even open your email, you’ve already reclaimed the first hour of your day.

What will happen is that once you experience the benefits of orchestration in one area, you’ll start seeing potential everywhere. It becomes a stackable mentality. You get hungry for the next workflow to automate, the next way to save a little more time each day.

The future belongs to orchestrators

Building and using agentic systems taught me how to be more present. That’s the irony I didn’t expect. When the systems handle the heavy-lifting and mentally draining tasks, you get more of your humanity back.

Of course, there are still days when I’m working late, still times when my phone is out at dinner, but I’m making progress and have reclaimed more time than I ever thought possible.

We’re all learning a new way of working and living, but this system is looking promising for executives across all industries.

I firmly believe the future belongs to those who understand that the way forward is to design intelligent systems and orchestrate rather than spending their days simply delegating.