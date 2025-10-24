Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Delegation is a learned skill, not a personality trait. Once you learn how to delegate well, you’ll unlock more time, better results and a self-sufficient team.

Many founders resist delegation because they don’t trust the outcome, they aren’t sure which tasks to hand off, they’re afraid it will take longer to explain or they’re tied to their identity as the doer.

To delegate effectively, you should start by handing off one small task and then creating systems around it. If the outcome is imperfect, give feedback instead of taking over.

If you’re stuck doing everything yourself in your business, you’re not alone. Most founders, CEOs and small business owners start with the best intentions of building a team, only to find themselves drowning in tasks they swore they’d hand off. The inbox piles up, the client work stretches into evenings, and that “freedom” of running your own business feels more like working overtime.

Delegating is a skill, not a personality trait, and if you’ve never learned how to do it, of course, it feels clunky or uncomfortable. The good news is that once you learn how to delegate well, you’ll unlock more time, better results and a team that’s empowered to actually support you.

Need another reason to want to delegate? Your business growth will reflect it — studies have shown that CEOs who delegate well see 33% higher growth in their businesses versus those who don’t.

So, why do so many leaders struggle to get things off their plate — and what can you do to fix it?

The real reasons you’re not delegating

When business owners complain they “just don’t have the right people,” that’s often only part of the story. More often, the barrier sits in one of these areas:

You don’t trust the outcome: It’s tempting to think that nobody can do things as well as you. Maybe you’ve tried outsourcing once and it came back messy, or you’ve been burned by someone missing a deadline. So often, that leads to business owners holding every task hostage under the banner of “only I can do this right,” which ultimately is a recipe for burnout. You’re not sure what to hand off: Many entrepreneurs operate in reactive mode, tackling whatever is in front of them that day. Without clarity on which tasks don’t need you versus which actually require your brain, it’s nearly impossible to decide what should be delegated. You’re afraid it will take longer to explain: Training someone can feel slower than just doing it yourself, and there is some truth to that. However, that is a very short-term mindset. The first time you hand something off, it might take an hour to walk someone through it, but if they take that task off your plate 50 more times, that initial hour turns into a massive time savings. You’re tied to your identity as the doer: For many founders, being the one who “handles it all” is a badge of honor. It feels like proof of value, proof of control or proof of grit, but if your identity is wrapped up in doing everything, you’ll eventually limit how far the business can grow.

How to get out of your own way

Delegation starts with rewiring how you approach your role as the leader. The first shift is in your approach to delegation — stop trying to dump everything at once and instead build momentum gradually. Start by handing off one small, repeatable task, something low-stakes like scheduling client calls, formatting blog posts or triaging your inbox. As you build trust and rhythm, you’ll be able to add more without overwhelming either yourself or your team.

To decide what makes sense to hand off, you need clarity on what’s actually on your plate. Spend a week tracking everything you do, then divide tasks into three categories: “must be me” (things like strategy, sales calls, final approvals), “could be me but doesn’t have to be” (email replies, calendar management, bookkeeping prep) and “shouldn’t be me” (data entry, design tweaks, admin follow-up). Start with handing off the third category.

Once you’ve identified what to hand off, create systems around it. It can be simple, starting with a short Loom video, a checklist or a quick written SOP, which is likely enough to give your team the consistency they need to deliver work to your standards. When tasks are systemized, your team can perform them confidently, and you can step back, knowing you won’t have to explain things from scratch each time.

Even when you’ve delegated the “right” way, you’ll almost certainly be tempted to step in the moment something comes back imperfect. Be prepared for this and resist that urge to take over. Instead, give feedback and let your team member fix the mistake themselves. Not only does this save you from redoing the work, but it also helps them learn and build confidence. Over time, they’ll need less handholding, and you’ll get closer to having a truly self-sufficient team.

The ripple effect of delegation done right

When you start to delegate effectively, you’ll notice changes that extend beyond your calendar.

First, your team will grow more confident with time. Instead of waiting for instructions, they’ll learn to anticipate needs and solve problems proactively. A team that’s empowered to handle tasks creates a smoother, more responsive client experience, which also takes stress off your plate.

With more time for sales, strategy and creative work, growth becomes less about how many hours you can squeeze into the day. You’ll gain time back, but more importantly, you’ll get mental space, which you can then use to grow your business even more.

Your delegation homework

If delegation still feels abstract, here’s how to make it real this month:

Pick one task to delegate this week: Choose something repetitive and low-risk, like scheduling social media posts or managing expense receipts. Document the process once: Write out steps or record a short video walking through how you do it. Save it somewhere easy to find. Hand it off fully: Don’t check in every five minutes. Give clear expectations for deadlines and output, then let your team member deliver. Review and refine: Look at the results together. Provide feedback once, not five times. Then step back and let them own it moving forward.

Repeat that process with one new task every week or two. Within a few months, you’ll notice just how much lighter your load feels.

Getting comfortable with letting go

Delegation is uncomfortable at first. You’ll feel the itch to check in, the worry about quality and maybe even guilt that you’re not doing everything yourself. That discomfort is normal and expected when you delegate.

The longer you resist delegating, the longer you’ll stay capped at your own capacity. But once you lean into it, you’ll realize how much your business and your quality of life expand when you stop trying to do it all.

You don’t need to have delegation “figured out” perfectly to start — just start somewhere.