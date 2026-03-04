Entrepreneurs are Finally Ditching Monthly Cloud Storage Subscriptions for This Lifelong Alternative

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

New business owners and entrepreneurs will want to avoid one key pitfall that can slowly drain your budget: monthly subscriptions. Tools like cloud storage are essential, but you don’t have to pay monthly for them. Instead, you can opt for a service like Koofr, which gives you a lifetime of cloud storage for a flat fee. Right now, it’s only $159.99 (reg. $810) to get a 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription, but that ends soon.

A lifetime of cloud storage

For a small business, 1TB of cloud storage can cover contracts, invoices, client assets, tax records, and so much more without you constantly worrying about running out of space. Instead of relying on one laptop or a stack of external drives, you park your important files in the cloud and reach them whenever you need, even if your hardware changes.

Access is straightforward, which matters when your days are already packed. You can log in through a web browser at the office, install the desktop app on your main work machine, and still pull up a proposal from your phone in a client lobby. Koofr supports WebDAV and can tie into accounts you already use, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive, so you can see files from multiple services in one place. That means less clicking around and fewer forgotten folders.

Koofr also helps keep things organized as your workload grows. The duplicate finder can track down copies that chew up space. Advanced renaming tools make it easier to tidy up messy folders full of old exports or versioned files. You can tweak how shared links look, which is helpful when you send files to clients and want them to see something clean and professional instead of a random string.

Security and ownership are key for business data, and Koofr leans into that. Your files are encrypted in transit and at rest, and Koofr does not track your activity, the company says.

You can use your plan on unlimited devices, and updates are included.

Don’t burn through your budget saving files.

Use code Koofr to get a 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription on sale for $159.99.

Sale ends March 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

