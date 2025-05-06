Ready to take a product to market, then 10x the results? Here is your guide.

This story appears in the May 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Going to market used to be simple: Buy ads, hire a team of sales reps, and spend thousands of dollars on a PR stunt. Hell, just give away money if it means you'll sign up more users.

Today, all that has changed. Interest rates are no longer zero, and the cost of capital is much higher. Investors are more concerned about customer acquisition costs and unit economics. Startups need to stay lean, and founders need to be creative in how they reach, activate, and convert customers.

Incredibly, just as startups around the world were being forced to tighten their belts, they were given a magical new technology that stretches their go-to-market (GTM) dollars further than ever: generative AI.