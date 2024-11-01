The utilization of AI for marketing has only grown, but many small businesses may wonder how to afford it. Fortunately, there's a wealth of AI options available that can enhance marketing efforts and improve efficiency without significant investment.

Artificial intelligence is a hot topic, and with technological innovation continuing in AI, it's likely to remain a popular subject. The utilization of AI for marketing has only grown. As a communications firm, our clients often ask about AI — are we using it? Should they use it? And how can AI be used to obtain the best ROI and results possible?

Since we work with many small businesses, the concern is also budget. Fortunately, there's a wealth of AI options available that can enhance marketing efforts and improve efficiency without significant investment. These clients often don't know where to start, so let's discuss some low-hanging fruit.

The AI tools we recommend are simple, easy to use and affordable, helping take your marketing to the next level.

The growing influence of AI in marketing

AI is not only more accessible, but it's also incredibly versatile. You might already be using AI without even realizing it. From the personalized product recommendations you see online to the chatbots that answer your customer service inquiries, AI is all around us. Even platforms like Meta (formerly Facebook) utilize AI extensively to enhance user experience and advertising effectiveness. Meta employs AI algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data, including user demographics, behavior and preferences, allowing businesses to target their ads more accurately and optimize placements for better results. This capability means that businesses can reach the right audience at the right time, often without needing deep marketing expertise.

In fact, businesses are quickly adopting AI, and the statistics from a recent AI survey speak for themselves:

35% of businesses have adopted AI to some degree.

77% of devices now feature AI-powered functionality.

9 out of 10 organizations see AI as a competitive advantage.

By 2030, AI is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy.

For small businesses, the ability to access AI tools that are both affordable and user-friendly means that the technology is more attainable than ever. Gone are the days when you needed a dedicated team of developers to implement AI into your marketing strategy. Today's AI platforms, including those offered by Meta, are designed with usability in mind, and most require little to no technical knowledge. This allows even the smallest businesses to tap into AI's capabilities and create content that rivals larger competitors.

Key AI tools for marketing on a budget

Here are some of our favorite AI software that are inexpensive, along with their descriptions and pricing:

ChatGPT Description : ChatGPT is a versatile AI language model that can assist with content generation, brainstorming and answering customer queries. It helps marketers draft compelling copy quickly and efficiently.

Pricing: Free for basic use; subscription plans available for advanced features. Grammarly Description : Grammarly uses AI to enhance writing quality by offering real-time grammar, punctuation and style suggestions. It ensures your marketing copy is polished and professional.

Pricing: Free basic plan; premium plans start at $12 per month. Grok Description : Grok is an AI-powered tool that can help businesses create and optimize marketing strategies based on consumer insights and market trends. It assists in identifying target audiences and crafting personalized messages.

Pricing: Starting at $16 per month (currently only available for those with a Premium+ subscription on X). Canva Description : Canva is an easy-to-use graphic design tool that leverages AI to suggest templates, layouts and images. It empowers marketers to create stunning visuals for social media, ads and other marketing materials without needing design skills.

Pricing: Free basic plan; pro version available for $12.99 per month. Lumen5 Description : Lumen5 is an AI-driven video creation platform that helps marketers turn text content into engaging videos. It simplifies video production, making it accessible for businesses without extensive video editing experience.

Pricing: Free version available; paid plans start at $19 per month. AI-driven sentiment analysis tools Description : These tools analyze customer feedback and social media conversations to gauge public sentiment about a brand or product. This insight can inform marketing strategies and enhance customer engagement.

Pricing: Varies by provider, typically starting around $30 per month. Copy.ai Description : Copy.ai utilizes AI to generate marketing copy, blog posts, social media content and more. It's designed for ease of use, allowing marketers to create high-quality content quickly.

Pricing: Free trial available; paid plans start at $35 per month. Zendesk Chat Description : Zendesk Chat (formerly Zopim) offers AI-powered chat features that help businesses engage customers in real time. It allows for automated responses to common queries while providing options for human support.

Pricing: Starting at $19 per month per agent.

Making AI work for your business

AI has leveled the playing field for businesses of all sizes, allowing even small enterprises to produce quality content and compete effectively with larger players. This democratization of technology means that businesses can access tools and insights previously reserved for those with larger budgets. Moreover, you don't need to be an AI expert to benefit from these tools. Many platforms offer intuitive interfaces and step-by-step guidance, enabling marketers to implement AI strategies with confidence.

Incorporating AI into your marketing efforts can lead to significant cost savings and improved efficiency. Whether it's automating repetitive tasks, generating creative content or analyzing data for better targeting, AI helps businesses maximize their resources and achieve better results. By leveraging these tools, small businesses can compete on a larger scale, ultimately driving growth and enhancing customer relationships.