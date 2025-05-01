Entrepreneur | May 2025

Entrepreneur magazine
May 2025
May 2025
Does AI Actually Increase Productivity? These Ivy League Researchers Came to a Surprising Conclusion.
It can, but only for certain tasks.
This Engineer's Invention Was Better Than Competitors – But No One Was Buying It. Here's How She Pivoted and Grew 300% in One Year.
Jamie Mitri realized it doesn't matter how brilliant your product is if customers won't take the time to learn about it.
This Is How Close AI Is to Coming Up With the Next Viral Product
Researchers at The Wharton School have figured out where AI can help with product development.
The One 'Superpower' Trait These 6 Top Leaders Always Look For When Hiring
It's what makes for a truly standout team member.
AI Can Give You New Insights About Your Customers for Cheap. Here's How to Make It Work for You.
You can teach AI to think like your target customer.
Franchising Will Outpace the U.S. Economy in 2025 — Here's How
This year, the franchise industry is on pace to outperform the U.S. economy. Here's why.
He Was a Refugee as a Child. Now, He Runs 11 Businesses — and Has an Unexpected Mantra.
Orhan Veli is now the top-performing owner at Saladworks. He has a unique business outlook.
This Founder Didn't Want to Be the 'Face' of Her Brand. But She Pushed Through the Discomfort — and Now She's a Household Name.
Why the founder of Angie's List was resistant to being 'Angie,' but came to embrace it.
These Are the Top Food Franchises of 2025
In one of the industry's most competitive categories, these brands rise above the rest.
You're Making It Hard for People to Be Honest With You — Here's How to Make Them Finally Speak Up
It's a simple strategy for building stronger relationships with your team and improving your customer service.
Want to Start a Business? Meet 2025's Top 150 Emerging Franchise Brands.
If you want to stay on the cutting edge of the franchise industry, these are the companies to consider.
Taking Your Product to Market Just Got Way Easier, Thanks to AI
Ready to take a product to market, then 10x the results? Here is your guide.
These Are the 50 Best AI Tools Right Now
If you want to help your team work smarter and faster, our panel of experts says these AI tools are worth your time.