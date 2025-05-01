Entrepreneur magazine
May 2025

May 2025

Entrepreneur | May 2025
May 2025
Entrepreneur Magazine
Growing a Business

This Engineer's Invention Was Better Than Competitors – But No One Was Buying It. Here's How She Pivoted and Grew 300% in One Year.

Jamie Mitri realized it doesn't matter how brilliant your product is if customers won't take the time to learn about it.

Science & Technology

This Is How Close AI Is to Coming Up With the Next Viral Product

Researchers at The Wharton School have figured out where AI can help with product development.

Growing a Business

The One 'Superpower' Trait These 6 Top Leaders Always Look For When Hiring

It's what makes for a truly standout team member.

Growing a Business

AI Can Give You New Insights About Your Customers for Cheap. Here's How to Make It Work for You.

You can teach AI to think like your target customer.

By Liz Brody
Franchise

Franchising Will Outpace the U.S. Economy in 2025 — Here's How

This year, the franchise industry is on pace to outperform the U.S. economy. Here's why.

By Matt Haller
Franchise

He Was a Refugee as a Child. Now, He Runs 11 Businesses — and Has an Unexpected Mantra.

Orhan Veli is now the top-performing owner at Saladworks. He has a unique business outlook.

By Carl Stoffers
Leadership

This Founder Didn't Want to Be the 'Face' of Her Brand. But She Pushed Through the Discomfort — and Now She's a Household Name.

Why the founder of Angie's List was resistant to being 'Angie,' but came to embrace it.

By Jason Feifer
Franchise

These Are the Top Food Franchises of 2025

In one of the industry's most competitive categories, these brands rise above the rest.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Leadership

You're Making It Hard for People to Be Honest With You — Here's How to Make Them Finally Speak Up

It's a simple strategy for building stronger relationships with your team and improving your customer service.

By Jason Feifer
Franchise

Want to Start a Business? Meet 2025's Top 150 Emerging Franchise Brands.

If you want to stay on the cutting edge of the franchise industry, these are the companies to consider.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Growing a Business

Taking Your Product to Market Just Got Way Easier, Thanks to AI

Ready to take a product to market, then 10x the results? Here is your guide.

By Jeff Bussgang
Science & Technology

These Are the 50 Best AI Tools Right Now

If you want to help your team work smarter and faster, our panel of experts says these AI tools are worth your time.

By Frances Dodds

