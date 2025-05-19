This story appears in the May 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Every person is made up of myriad qualities, and of course, the most successful people tend to be highly dynamic. But when you're running a business, you often find that certain characteristics matter more than others. It may be that some personality traits are more desirable to you, as a boss, or some are simply more germane for the type of work your company is doing. Regardless, we were curious about the "must-have" characteristics that different leaders prioritize when they go looking for new team members. Here, we learn about six.

1. An ability to manage up

"I look for the ability to manage up and anticipate needs. I try to take the first in-person interview at a coffee shop, and intentionally arrive five minutes late. Theoretically, they arrive on time, and it's interesting to see what they do with the time. Have they gotten a table? Are they pacing around outside? Have they gotten their own coffee or waited to see what I may want? We're looking for self-motivated candidates, and you can learn a lot." — Sarah Doggett Evenson, founder, Marie Oliver

2. Work ethic and cultural fit

"I look for two things: work ethic and cultural fit. So I ask questions that aren't just about what someone did, but why they did it. Like: 'Tell me about a time you had to work harder than you thought possible — what drove you?' To assess cultural fit, I focus on how candidates interact with others. I ask, 'What kind of work environment brings out your best performance? How do you handle feedback and conflict with fellow employees on your team?'" — Barbara Weichselbaum, CEO, Armitron

3. Knowing themselves well

"Self-awareness is the foundation of growth, collaboration, and effective leadership. I ask candidates, 'Can you share a time you received critical feedback? How did you respond, and what did you learn?' Or: 'Describe a situation where you failed. How did you handle it, and what would you do differently now?' I also dig into their true strengths and weaknesses. I place value on an individual's authentic evaluation of their own abilities and how they've worked to improve." — Anna Harman, cofounder and CEO, Studs

4. Genuine warmth

"Skills can be taught, but you can't train someone to truly care about making people feel welcome. To screen for this, I focus on three things in the interview: first impressions — greeting with a smile, making eye contact, and showing genuine engagement; behavioral questions — 'How would you handle a regular customer who seems upset, but won't say why?'; and asking myself, 'Would I want to have dinner with them, and would my customers feel at home around them?'" — Dowm Hawley, franchisee, Perkins American Food Co.

5. A solutions-oriented mindset

"I want someone who focuses on outcomes and problem-solving. One way I screen for this is by telling them, 'Like any company, we have challenges with communication. If you joined our team, how would you help improve it?' Their response gives me immediate insight into how they think. Do they suggest practical solutions? Do they focus on collaboration? Are they proactive about building alignment? This also sets the tone from day one — they're not just here to do a job, but to help make the organization stronger." — Steve Schwartz, founder and CEO, Art of Tea

6. Humility

"I prefer 'learn-it-alls' over know-it-alls. I screen for this by asking candidates to provide specific examples from their past roles where they identified gaps in their understanding or experience. Then I focus on how they addressed these gaps — whether they asked questions, analyzed data, and acquired the knowledge necessary to advance. I believe humility and a commitment to learning fosters growth and innovation." — Jill Layfield, CEO, Birdy Grey

