How to Handle Negative Feedback Before It Handles You

As leaders, we all get negative feedback — it's what we do with it that matters.

Naturally, most leaders dread seeing negative feedback about their organizations — whether in online forums, company reviews or private emails from employees. Sometimes, you may even be tempted to ignore it, but ignoring a problem only makes it worse. An Explorance survey conducted by Wakefield Research reveals that a startling 41% of Millennials believe their input isn't even making a dent in their organizations. Executives don't seem to think feedback makes a difference either, with 45% stating it doesn't lead to meaningful change.

The fact is, as much as you'd probably like to push past the negative feedback you receive, knowing how to handle that feedback is the best thing you can do. It's crucial for retaining top talent and maintaining a positive company culture.