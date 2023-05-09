For Subscribers

How to Handle Negative Feedback Before It Handles You

As leaders, we all get negative feedback — it's what we do with it that matters.

learn more about Kevin Xu

By Kevin Xu

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Naturally, most leaders dread seeing negative feedback about their organizations — whether in online forums, company reviews or private emails from employees. Sometimes, you may even be tempted to ignore it, but ignoring a problem only makes it worse. An Explorance survey conducted by Wakefield Research reveals that a startling 41% of Millennials believe their input isn't even making a dent in their organizations. Executives don't seem to think feedback makes a difference either, with 45% stating it doesn't lead to meaningful change.

The fact is, as much as you'd probably like to push past the negative feedback you receive, knowing how to handle that feedback is the best thing you can do. It's crucial for retaining top talent and maintaining a positive company culture.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Leadership Success Strategies Feedback Negativity peer feedback negative behaviors Performance Feedback How to give constructive feedback that gets results

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Science & Technology

Goldman Sachs Says AI Could Replace The Equivalent of 300 Million Jobs — Will Your Job Be One of Them? Here's How to Prepare.

The galloping evolution of AI technologies has captured media attention over the past several months. But what are its potential ramifications? Is there a real risk that AI will replace humans at their job in the near future? And if so, how can we, as entrepreneurs, get prepared?

By Anton Liaskovskyi

Starting a Business

3 Steps to Finding the Right Product to Sell

Finding the right product to sell can be difficult, but taking these three key steps will help you succeed.

By Jackson Cunningham

Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold At First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in California

Last year, Zuckerberg said training helps him "solve whatever problem at work for the day."

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

How To Use Psychology To Gain A Competitive Edge

How emotions impact business and the markets, and how you can use this to gain an advantage over the competition.

By Samuel Leeds

Real Estate

What Is Rent Payment Fraud and How Can Landlords Prevent It? Here Are 3 Expert Tips.

Managing properties and tenants can leave you vulnerable to rent payment fraud. Learn what it is, the common pitfalls and three ways to protect yourself.

By Dave Spooner