CEO of MEBO International and Skingenix
Kevin Xu is the CEO of MEBO International, a California- and Beijing-based intellectual-property management company specializing in applied health systems. He also leads Skingenix, which specializes in skin organ regeneration and the research and development of botanical drug products.

Why Social Enterprise Can Be a Win-Win Scenario for Your Company's Future
Social Enterprise

Why Social Enterprise Can Be a Win-Win Scenario for Your Company's Future

Social enterprises aren't just good for appearances; they're good for profit. Here's how.
5 min read
Got a Do-Gooder Gene? 3 Tips for Launching a Successful CSR Initiative
Corporate Social Responsibility

Got a Do-Gooder Gene? 3 Tips for Launching a Successful CSR Initiative

Finding the right cause and partnerships means your good deeds won't go unnoticed.
6 min read
How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit
Strategic Partnerships

How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit

Ask yourself the right questions about whether now's the time to partner with a nonprofit. Then, team up and go save the world.
6 min read
Why Anti-Aging Products Are the New Startup Frontier
anti-aging

Why Anti-Aging Products Are the New Startup Frontier

The anti-aging market is flourishing -- and boomers are both its potential investors and customers.
4 min read
Managing Your Mental Health as an Entrepreneur
Mental Health

Managing Your Mental Health as an Entrepreneur

Mental health, if not addressed, can have debilitating side effects -- some of which may be detrimental to your business.
6 min read
4 Ways International Work Experience Helps Entrepreneurs Succeed
International Business

4 Ways International Work Experience Helps Entrepreneurs Succeed

There is no better preparation for the globalizing economy than living and working in a different country.
4 min read
5 Tips for Dominating Domestic and International Fronts Alike
International Business

5 Tips for Dominating Domestic and International Fronts Alike

Create a shared history between international offices and ask dispersed employees to help solve one another's challenges.
4 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Break Into the Drug Industry
Starting a Business

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Break Into the Drug Industry

Many opportunities exist for those willing to explore this large and growing field.
4 min read
