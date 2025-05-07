Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

You're Making It Hard for People to Be Honest With You — Here's How to Make Them Finally Speak Up It's a simple stragtegy for building stronger relationships with your team and improving your customer service.

By Jason Feifer Edited by Frances Dodds

This story appears in the May 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're a manager, your team might hesitate to give you updates. If you're a founder, your customers might not give valuable feedback.

This is awful, right? You don't think of yourself as intimidating! But here's the problem: You haven't given them permission — because you didn't think you needed to.

When you fix this, you'll become a better friend, leader, and partner. So let's start by looking at the power of permission, and then extend it to you.

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In