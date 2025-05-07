It's a simple stragtegy for building stronger relationships with your team and improving your customer service.

If you're a manager, your team might hesitate to give you updates. If you're a founder, your customers might not give valuable feedback.

This is awful, right? You don't think of yourself as intimidating! But here's the problem: You haven't given them permission — because you didn't think you needed to.

When you fix this, you'll become a better friend, leader, and partner. So let's start by looking at the power of permission, and then extend it to you.