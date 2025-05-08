These Are the Top Food Franchises of 2025 In one of the industry's most competitive categories, these brands rise above the rest.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

If you love food, we have good news: You can fast-track your way into the industry. Franchising offers a wide variety of brands that you can buy — at a wide range of budgets — from decades-old, beloved food brands to the hottest new culinary concepts. So whether you're ready to start your journey toward owning a food business or just curious to see what opportunities are out there, our list of the top food franchises, found here, is the perfect place to begin.

You'll find these franchises ranked from No. 1 to No. 150, based on how they scored in the 2025 Franchise 500, which evaluates franchise opportunities based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, and financial strength and stability. We've also highlighted which brands rank at the top of their industry categories (such as Mexican Food, Coffee, and Acai Bowls).

Keep in mind that while this list can serve as a great jumping-off point for your own research, it should not be taken as an endorsement of any particular brand. It's important to do your homework to find the franchise that will best suit your tastes. That will require reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to as many current and former franchisees as you can.

Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

