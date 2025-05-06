If you want to help your team work smarter and faster, our panel of experts these are the AI tools that are worth your time.

Last year, AI was new and shiny. This year, it's business time. So we wanted to create a practical, real-world, useful guide to tools you and your team can use now — saving time and growing with AI.

The trouble is, as everyone rushes their innovations to market, we're getting flooded with options, and it's hard to to know what's worth the time and money. Is it better to get the absolute best tool for a specialized task, or go all-in on a more general platform that does many things well? We wanted context. So we put together a panel of experts to share their must-have tools, and explain when and why they're worthwhile. Then we organized their selections into different "use case" categories for easier navigation.

Our Panel of Experts