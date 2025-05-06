If you want to stay on the cutting edge of the franchise industry, these are the companies to consider.

For many people, buying a franchise means joining a brand that's been around for decades. But if you're more interested in getting in on the ground floor of the latest thing, there's plenty of opportunity in the franchise world for you too. In fact, almost a quarter of the companies that applied for this year's Franchise 500 ranking have been franchising for five years or less. And you'll find the top 150 of those new and emerging franchises here.

This ranking of companies that started franchising in 2020 or later is based on the same data and same formula that we used to determine our 2025 Franchise 500 ranking. That formula evaluates and scores franchise brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

If you're interested in checking out the hottest new franchise concepts, this list is a great jumping-off point, but it should not be taken as a recommendation of any particular franchise. New and emerging franchises like these can offer some great advantages for the right franchisee — but figuring out if that's you requires doing your own careful research. Always read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to other franchisees before investing.

We asked top new and emerging franchisors

What makes your franchise concept unique?

"Slice House by Tony Gemignani is a convenient way for diners to experience pizza by a 13-time world pizza champion celebrity chef in a casual setting. It also offers a diverse menu of pizzas, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, and fresh pastas, wings, and salads." — George Karpaty, cofounder & president, Slice House by Tony Gemignani, No. 75

"From free meals delivered the night before a move to fun surprises on move day, we attempt to make the moving experience better by delivering a more positive customer experience. As our tagline says, we make moving fun!" — Ron Holt, founder, Pink Zebra Moving, No. 117

"We're a 'cooking school without walls.' We bring fun, hands-on cooking classes to kids right where they already gather — schools, camps, libraries — with no kitchen needed. Our proprietary tech platform, The Dash, handles 85% of day-to-day tasks, allowing franchise owners to focus on growth, impact, and growing their team." — Erin Fletter, CEO, Sticky Fingers Cooking, No. 126

Why did you decide to franchise your business?

"Franchising wasn't initially in our plans, but we started receiving numerous inquiries from people interested in bringing Movita to their own communities. After speaking with franchise consultants and attorneys, they reinforced that we had the key ingredients for a successful franchise." — Raul Fernando R, CEO & cofounder, Movita Juice Bar, No. 71

"With 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism, families across the country are struggling to find care. We knew we had a model that could bridge this gap, and franchising allows us to expand with integrity and maintain the personal touch that makes all the difference. This isn't just about expansion — it's about impact." — Nafisa Obi, founder & CEO, Essential Speech and ABA Therapy, No. 93

"We saw many chiropractors struggling to balance patient care with the demands of running a business. Our model allows them to focus on what they do best — helping patients — and allows us to make quality chiropractic care more accessible, impacting more lives and changing the way chiropractic is viewed in the healthcare system and our communities." — Mike Lauer, vice president of operations, FreeForm Chiropractic, No. 132

As an emerging franchisor, how do you compete with more established franchises?

"Exit Factor attracts entrepreneurial- minded individuals who want to make an impact in their businesses and communities, but also with our brand. As an emerging brand, we have a greater ability to be adaptable and incorporate franchisee feedback than an established brand." — Jessica Fialkovich, founder & president, Exit Factor, No. 28

"We offer prime territories, cutting-edge marketing strategies, and hands-on, personalized support. Our backing by Buzz Franchise Brands also gives us the infrastructure, resources, and expertise of a seasoned network while still maintaining the agility and innovation of an emerging brand." — Brian Garrison, brand president, Wonderly Lights, No. 57

"We see our emerging status as a strength. Our agility allows us to innovate quickly, provide personalized support

to franchisees, and build a brand that feels fresh and exciting. While larger brands may be tied to outdated systems, we've built our own technology to create a seamless experience." — Justin Wetherill, president, Jeff's Bagel Run, No. 149