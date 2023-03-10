Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$297K - $960K
- Units as of 2022
-
14 22% over 3 years
As special friends and family members, cats and dogs may be irreplaceable who deserve the best treatment every day. Wag N’ Wash is a store where pets can be cherished every day by feeding, washing, and spoiling them just how they like it.
Founded in 1999, Wag N’ Wash began with the mission to enhance the bonds between pets and their guardians through a healthy lifestyle. The store wishes to operate as a home away from home by offering the best pet hygiene services, nutritious diets, toys, and food.
Customers may be hooked to Wag N’ Wash because of its convenience and all-in-one experience that goes beyond their expectations.
Why You May Want To Start a Wag N’ Wash N Franchise
Wag N’ Wash is designed around the belief that cats and dogs are not just pets, but cherished family members. The brand’s services are designed to ensure that the needs of both two-legged and four-legged companions are catered for on each visit.
To run a Wag N’ Wash franchise, potential franchisees need to have more than a passing interest in pets. Having skills in management, experience in the service industry, community orientation, and attention to detail can be highly beneficial.
Opening a Wag N’ Wash could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. A new player might struggle to thrive in an already crowded industry where opening a Wag N’ Wash franchise can result in initial name recognition.
What Might Make a Wag N’ Wash Franchise a Good Choice?
Wag N’ Wash believes it has developed a wide range of capabilities that makes it a great place for owners and pets. Between its do-it-yourself dog wash facilities, professional full grooming experience, and gourmet pet deli and bakery, there may be a solution for every need at a Wag N’ Wash location.
As a franchisee, you should expect to accommodate customers depending on their needs. From providing mess-free ways of cleaning pets to offering expert advice and meal recommendations, you can be the expert that customers need for quality pet care.
To be part of the Wag N’ Wash team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Wag N’ Wash Franchise
Wag N’ Wash tries to streamline the franchise process, eliminating barriers facing franchisees in their business journeys. Corporate will teach you how to use equipment, conduct grooming, and stick to the company’s business model.
As you decide if opening a Wag N’ Wash franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wag N’ Wash franchise would do well in your community. After completing the initial steps of applying for a Wag N’ Wash franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.
Company Overview
About Wag N' Wash
- Industry
- Pets
- Related Categories
- Pet Stores, Pet Grooming
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- Franchise Group Inc.
- Leadership
- Christopher Rowland, CEO/President
- Corporate Address
-
17197 N. Laurel Park Dr., #402
Livonia, MI 48152
More from Wag N' Wash
Who We Are:Wag N' Wash was founded in 1999 with the mission to enhance the bonds between dogs and cats and their people through providing best-in-class services and supplies. Wag N' Wash is not your average pet store, it's a fun, engaging destination where knowledgeable team members enthusiastically great their four-legged (and two legged) guests, learn about specific needs and provide custom solutions that will keep pets' tails wagging longer.
While Wag N' Wash is an emerging brand, it is now backed by Pet Supplies Plus, the largest pet retail franchise in the country. Owners will experience the excitement that comes with an emerging brand while having the foundation of Pet Supplies Plus' 30 years of experience, billion dollar buying power, private label brands and the industry's best supply chain.
There has never been a better time to join the pet industry as the pet industry is projected to hit an all- time high of $126 billion and pet services are among the fastest growing segment within the pet industry.
Who are we looking for?
Ideal Candidates
The ideal Wag N' Wash owner has a deep passion for dogs and cats, pet parents, and the communicates that the live and work in. While retail and business experience is helpful, the strong support team at the Pet Supplies Plus Group will train team members on all systems and processes that are needed to run a strong store.
We look for owners who have the following characteristics:
- Honesty and Integrity when dealing with neighbors, team members and franchisor
- Unwavering desire to succeed in building relationships with their neighbors, revenue for their stores and strong store teams
- Understanding the importance of becoming ingrained within the community they serve
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 270
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 14 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wag N' Wash franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $296,670 - $960,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Wag N' Wash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80-160 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Wag N' Wash landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.