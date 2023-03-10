Wag N' Wash
Request More Information
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$297K - $960K
Units as of 2022
14 22% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

As special friends and family members, cats and dogs may be irreplaceable who deserve the best treatment every day. Wag N’ Wash is a store where pets can be cherished every day by feeding, washing, and spoiling them just how they like it.

Founded in 1999, Wag N’ Wash began with the mission to enhance the bonds between pets and their guardians through a healthy lifestyle. The store wishes to operate as a home away from home by offering the best pet hygiene services, nutritious diets, toys, and food.

Customers may be hooked to Wag N’ Wash because of its convenience and all-in-one experience that goes beyond their expectations.

Why You May Want To Start a Wag N’ Wash N Franchise

Wag N’ Wash is designed around the belief that cats and dogs are not just pets, but cherished family members. The brand’s services are designed to ensure that the needs of both two-legged and four-legged companions are catered for on each visit.

To run a Wag N’ Wash franchise, potential franchisees need to have more than a passing interest in pets. Having skills in management, experience in the service industry, community orientation, and attention to detail can be highly beneficial.

Opening a Wag N’ Wash could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. A new player might struggle to thrive in an already crowded industry where opening a Wag N’ Wash franchise can result in initial name recognition.

What Might Make a Wag N’ Wash Franchise a Good Choice?

Wag N’ Wash believes it has developed a wide range of capabilities that makes it a great place for owners and pets. Between its do-it-yourself dog wash facilities, professional full grooming experience, and gourmet pet deli and bakery, there may be a solution for every need at a Wag N’ Wash location.

As a franchisee, you should expect to accommodate customers depending on their needs. From providing mess-free ways of cleaning pets to offering expert advice and meal recommendations, you can be the expert that customers need for quality pet care.

To be part of the Wag N’ Wash team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Wag N’ Wash Franchise

Wag N’ Wash tries to streamline the franchise process, eliminating barriers facing franchisees in their business journeys. Corporate will teach you how to use equipment, conduct grooming, and stick to the company’s business model.

As you decide if opening a Wag N’ Wash franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wag N’ Wash franchise would do well in your community. After completing the initial steps of applying for a Wag N’ Wash franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Wag N' Wash

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Stores, Pet Grooming
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Franchise Group Inc.
Leadership
Christopher Rowland, CEO/President
Corporate Address
17197 N. Laurel Park Dr., #402
Livonia, MI 48152
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from Wag N' Wash

Who We Are:

Wag N' Wash was founded in 1999 with the mission to enhance the bonds between dogs and cats and their people through providing best-in-class services and supplies. Wag N' Wash is not your average pet store, it's a fun, engaging destination where knowledgeable team members enthusiastically great their four-legged (and two legged) guests, learn about specific needs and provide custom solutions that will keep pets' tails wagging longer.

While Wag N' Wash is an emerging brand, it is now backed by Pet Supplies Plus, the largest pet retail franchise in the country. Owners will experience the excitement that comes with an emerging brand while having the foundation of Pet Supplies Plus' 30 years of experience, billion dollar buying power, private label brands and the industry's best supply chain.

There has never been a better time to join the pet industry as the pet industry is projected to hit an all- time high of $126 billion and pet services are among the fastest growing segment within the pet industry.

Who are we looking for?

Ideal Candidates

The ideal Wag N' Wash owner has a deep passion for dogs and cats, pet parents, and the communicates that the live and work in. While retail and business experience is helpful, the strong support team at the Pet Supplies Plus Group will train team members on all systems and processes that are needed to run a strong store.

We look for owners who have the following characteristics:

  • Honesty and Integrity when dealing with neighbors, team members and franchisor
  • Unwavering desire to succeed in building relationships with their neighbors, revenue for their stores and strong store teams
  • Understanding the importance of becoming ingrained within the community they serve

 

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
270
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
14 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wag N' Wash franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$296,670 - $960,200
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Wag N' Wash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80-160 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Wag N' Wash landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing