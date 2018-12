Super 8's name is derived from its original room rate--$8.88 per night--when the first location opened in 1974 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Since Super 8 began franchising in 1976, the motel chain has grown to more than 2,000 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Super 8 by Wyndham's parent company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, also owns Travelodge by Wyndham, Days Inn by Wyndham, Howard Johnson by Wyndham, Ramada Worldwide by Wyndham, Wingate by Wyndham, Baymont by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.