Authentic pizza may have a name: Rosati's Pizza. Since 1964, Rosati's Pizza has striven to craft authentic Italian flavors that you can taste in every bite.
Rosati’s Pizza began franchising in 2006 and now has over 150 locations across the United States. Over 125 of those are run by franchisees. With every slice of pizza, you may have a slice of the American dream when you own a Rosati's Pizza franchise.
Why You May Want to Start a Rosati's Pizza Franchise
By starting a Rosati's Pizza franchise, you might find yourself giving people what they want. Many Americans enjoy pizza, and the demand for pizza is usually high. Rosati’s Pizza has experience spanning more than five decades with its multitude of Rosati's Pizza locations throughout the country, potentially offering a fun way to get into the pizza business.
Rosati's Pizza may help you analyze the market and pick a good location to open your franchise. You want to make your Rosati’s Pizza franchise a go-to spot for those hungry customers searching for "good sit down restaurants near me.” Stores are typically located in shopping centers to attract accessibility, visibility, and curb appeal.
Rosati's Pizza tries to dedicate itself to transferring knowledge to their franchisees. Through Rosati's University, a training program offered by the franchisor, you might manage and own your franchise within a relatively short period of time.
Rosati's Pizza company representatives may provide opening assistance and employee training. You generally receive guidance through all steps of opening a franchise, which may manifest in you being given guidelines and operating manuals. Training materials are usually provided, and you can typically get extensive on-site training if you need more help.
What Might Make Rosati's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?
Rosati's Pizza may be one of the best pizza places in the country. Consumers tend to love the pizza and appreciate the team’s commitment to excellence. For this reason, many come back, which could result in a stable business for you to run.
To open a Rosati's Pizza franchise, you will be required to pay the franchise fee and other startup costs. It is important to keep in mind that cash-in-hand doesn't necessarily make you qualified to be a franchisee. Rosati’s Pizza looks for applicants with a commitment to excellence. You should have a heart—and a head—for business.
By picking a good location, you generally cater to the market that loves fresh pizza. And you may find that many who have loved the excellent pizza made by the company may search for "Rosati’s Pizza near me" wherever they go.
How Do You Open a Rosati's Pizza Franchise?
Are you thinking about opening a Rosati's Pizza franchise? The first part of the process will be the pre-qualification stage. If you're eligible, you may be invited to a discovery day at company headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois. This usually allows franchisees to learn more about the opportunity. This is often a great time to assess if the franchise is a good fit for you.
After this, franchisee applicants might pass through an evaluation stage. Then, they might invite you to sign a contract and schedule your training. The initial investment, including the franchise fee, is usually due at the contract signing stage. The company usually provides training materials and manuals during this process. You may go through the pre-opening and opening stages under the training system's comprehensive guidance. Then, as a Rosati's Pizza franchisee, you can serve up great customer service and delicious pizza.
Company Overview
About Rosati's Pizza
More from Rosati's Pizza
At Rosati’s Pizza, We Are a Family.
With five generations of experience serving pizza, Rosati’s knows our way around the kitchen, and the pizza franchise industry. Pizza brings people together and we are all about that aspect of the business, the people.
When you invest and buy into the Rosati’s Pizza franchise, you’re investing in family, in the chance to build something better, and most importantly, you’re investing in yourself. At Rosati’s we know what it’s like to invest your family’s future in something you believe in, and we don’t take that investment lightly. We’ve built this business on common sense and doing the right thing. Where we come from, that’s always a smart investment.
The Rosati’s Opportunity
Not sure what kind of business you’re interested in running? Just like with pizza toppings, you’ve got options! We offer a dine-in pizza pub as well as a carry-out/delivery option when it comes to our pizza franchise and family restaurant investment opportunities, depending on your specific situation. When you join the Rosati’s Pizza franchise, you’ll learn that we have a reputation for using quality ingredients and providing unparalleled service.
Rosati’s is a high-margin, high potential business opportunity. You bring the work ethic and we’ll bring the award-winning pizza and world-class resources! The Rosati’s core menu has always been about keeping it simple and straightforward. The high-quality Rosatiʼs Pizza you enjoy in Chicago is the same as the tasty pizza we make for you in all of our markets.
Ideal Candidate
Just like pizza, the ingredients for a successful business partnership have to be just right. Fifty years of experience has given us a pretty good idea for that recipe.
Rosati’s Pizza actively seeks highly qualified individuals to become franchisees. Prior business, sales, management or marketing experience, coupled with personal financial qualifications, motivation and a track record of success are important key factors in our evaluation process. We are looking for independent and tenacious people with a passion for food…especially pizza!
Reasons to Invest in Rosati’s Pizza:
- From 1964-present, the franchise has grown from a single carryout/delivery pizzeria in Mount Prospect, IL into a national franchise system now offering a sports pub concept - that’s over 50 years of experience.
- Rosati's has a proven system in place to help you succeed as a small business owner. Rosati’s offers two-four weeks of on-site operations and marketing training.
- Vendor relationships are established.
- Resources for financing options are available.
- Rosati’s provides ongoing support to you as an owner.
- Rosati’s is consecutively on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list and in the Pizza Hall of Fame.
- Rosati’s is part of International Franchise Association, Small Business Association, the National Restaurant Association (NRA), The Pizza Industry Council, Social Council for NRA and VetFran
- 25% off initial franchise fee for veterans.
- Rosatiʼs branded products are created from family recipes that have been handed down through five generations. Rosati’s means quality with over nearly 100 proprietary ingredients!
- Rosati’s knows loyalty. When you start a business in your own kitchen and nurture it into a national franchise, that’s execution with drive. When you work your way up from delivery driver to store owner, that’s passion. When it is 55+ years down the road and still run by members of the orignial Rosati family, that’s dependability.
Our franchisees are family and we make sure our family is taken care of at Rosati’s.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 17
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 124 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rosati's Pizza franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $142,200 - $1,244,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $350/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Rosati's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 292 hours
- Classroom Training
- 8 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 6-8
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Rosati's Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Rosati's Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
