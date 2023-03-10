Hampton by Hilton

Hampton by Hilton

Upper midscale hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#9 Ranked #17 last year
Initial investment
$12.3M - $22.8M
Units as of 2022
2,824 13.4% over 3 years
Hampton by Hilton, also known as Hampton Inn & Suites, is known as one of the leading hotel franchises in the United States. Hampton by Hilton has more than 2,200 franchises in the U.S., over 50 in Canada, and more than 250 internationally. 

Hampton by Hilton guests can enjoy hotel breakfasts, fresh coffee, discounted rates, business travel meeting space, free internet access, and exercise rooms. If you're a potential franchisee searching for a hotel and restaurant business, then starting a Hampton by Hilton franchise business might be the best choice for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Hampton by Hilton Franchise

To be part of the Hampton by Hilton team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. The typical term of agreement for a Hampton by Hilton franchisee lasts for 22 years, at which point you can seek to renew your franchise for a sum if the franchisor wishes to remain in business with you.

Brand name recall is one of the easiest ways for you to get around. Backed by the name Hampton by Hilton, the brand has served as a great choice for many American families for several years. To ensure that the company runs during off-peak seasons, Hampton by Hilton hotels also serves as a destination for visitors and residents in their respective areas.

What Might Make Hampton by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

As you decide if you wish to open a Hampton by Hilton franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Hampton by Hilton franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. The cost of the franchise usually depends on the hotel's location. The company may find the best place to set up a Hampton by Hilton franchise if you need support.

Another way to ensure a steady business flow is by organizing business meetings and activities in the hotel. It might be one of the sources of revenue for hotels such as Hampton by Hilton. The affordability and simplicity of hotel conference rooms may result in it being considered one of the best places to hold business meetings. Holding these kinds of activities within your franchised hotel might be a smart way to advertise.

Hampton by Hilton usually offers a 100% guarantee for their guests. If guests are not entirely pleased with clean rooms and friendly service, Hampton by Hilton may refund the cost of the stay. Hampton by Hilton wants their customers to leave happy, which should help you can clientele in the early years of your business.

How Do You Open a Hampton by Hilton Franchise?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. If you are chosen as a franchisee, the business generally offers on-site consultations and training to you and your management, crew, and service personnel to help you find the right place in the market. 

You may receive multiple weeks of preparation at Hampton by Hilton headquarters in McLean, Virginia. The brand typically provides further support in the form of newsletters, meetings, and a helpline. They also may offer promotional assistance, standard procedures, and a grand opening kit for your new franchise.

Company Overview

About Hampton by Hilton

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2,824 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hampton by Hilton franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$12,254,771 - $22,788,906
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
22 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Hampton by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
140-173 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Interested in ownership opportunities like Hampton by Hilton? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hampton by Hilton landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hampton by Hilton ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #9 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #26 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #8 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #58 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Hotels & Motels in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Hotels & Motels Category

Updated: December 12th, 2022
