Hampton by Hilton, also known as Hampton Inn & Suites, is known as one of the leading hotel franchises in the United States. Hampton by Hilton has more than 2,200 franchises in the U.S., over 50 in Canada, and more than 250 internationally.

Hampton by Hilton guests can enjoy hotel breakfasts, fresh coffee, discounted rates, business travel meeting space, free internet access, and exercise rooms. If you're a potential franchisee searching for a hotel and restaurant business, then starting a Hampton by Hilton franchise business might be the best choice for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Hampton by Hilton Franchise

To be part of the Hampton by Hilton team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. The typical term of agreement for a Hampton by Hilton franchisee lasts for 22 years, at which point you can seek to renew your franchise for a sum if the franchisor wishes to remain in business with you.

Brand name recall is one of the easiest ways for you to get around. Backed by the name Hampton by Hilton, the brand has served as a great choice for many American families for several years. To ensure that the company runs during off-peak seasons, Hampton by Hilton hotels also serves as a destination for visitors and residents in their respective areas.

What Might Make Hampton by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

As you decide if you wish to open a Hampton by Hilton franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Hampton by Hilton franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. The cost of the franchise usually depends on the hotel's location. The company may find the best place to set up a Hampton by Hilton franchise if you need support.

Another way to ensure a steady business flow is by organizing business meetings and activities in the hotel. It might be one of the sources of revenue for hotels such as Hampton by Hilton. The affordability and simplicity of hotel conference rooms may result in it being considered one of the best places to hold business meetings. Holding these kinds of activities within your franchised hotel might be a smart way to advertise.

Hampton by Hilton usually offers a 100% guarantee for their guests. If guests are not entirely pleased with clean rooms and friendly service, Hampton by Hilton may refund the cost of the stay. Hampton by Hilton wants their customers to leave happy, which should help you can clientele in the early years of your business.

How Do You Open a Hampton by Hilton Franchise?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. If you are chosen as a franchisee, the business generally offers on-site consultations and training to you and your management, crew, and service personnel to help you find the right place in the market.

You may receive multiple weeks of preparation at Hampton by Hilton headquarters in McLean, Virginia. The brand typically provides further support in the form of newsletters, meetings, and a helpline. They also may offer promotional assistance, standard procedures, and a grand opening kit for your new franchise.