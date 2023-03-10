Floor Coverings International

As U.S. residents continue to move toward convenience, accessibility, and delivery, the flooring industry is dominated by big-box retailers. These retailers require homeowners to get into their cars and make flooring decisions away from their homes.

Instead, Floor Coverings International brings the showroom to its customers’ homes. Franchisees and their teams work with the homeowner to deliver products that are right for them. This customer experience is part of the reason why Floor Coverings International's NET Promoter Score, which is based largely on customer satisfaction, is the highest in the industry.

Floor Coverings International is a dynamic, fun, and creative business for franchisees passionate about home remodeling. Franchisees have the full support of an established franchise system with a proven track record of helping franchisees. With a hyper-relevant business model focused on customer relationships, low investment costs, and rising demand for convenience, Floor Coverings International continues to disrupt the flooring industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Floor Coverings International Franchise

Floor Coverings International's business model helps franchisees succeed in business and possibly grow their operation into multiple units. Floor Coverings International offers specialized services within the flooring industry. Technical services enable them to occupy a unique and subdivided niche of self-paced, custom flooring sales.

The franchisor also gives a comprehensive initial onboarding and training program at zero cost to franchisees. Floor Coverings International is devoted to helping franchisees succeed, surpass their goals, and become their community's most preferred label for flooring.

What Might Make Floor Coverings International Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Floor Coverings International team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment. An initial investment includes your startup package, franchise fee, digital media marketing services, and working capital. The franchisor will assist you in setting up an online presence and start getting you leads.

You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. You will also need to meet a company set net worth requirement. As you progress through the process of opening a Floor Coverings International, you may learn more about what is required of you.

How to Open a Floor Coverings International Franchise

To get started with this flooring franchise, you have to download and read the franchise advice form. This form includes details about the approximate startup cost. These costs include the initial franchise fee, training expenses, royalties, licensing, early-stage advertisements, name registration, insurance, rent, and video surveillance. Once you have read the franchise advice form, contact Floor Coverings International to share your information with them, as well as your interest in the company.

A franchise representative may call you to evaluate you and see if you qualify as a franchisee. After your request for a location is accepted, the franchise executives will talk you through the particulars of the Franchise Disclosure Document. After being confirmed as a franchisee, you will sign a contract before continuing the process of opening a Floor Coverings International franchise.

Company Overview

About Floor Coverings International

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Flooring, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Window Coverings, Furniture & Appliances
Founded
1988
Parent Company
FirstService Brands
Leadership
Tom Wood, President & CEO
Corporate Address
5390 Triangle Pkwy., #125
Norcross, GA 30092
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
210 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Floor Coverings International franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$151,400 - $220,100
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Floor Coverings International has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
150 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Floor Coverings International landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Floor Coverings International ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #122 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Flooring in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Flooring Category

