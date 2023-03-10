As U.S. residents continue to move toward convenience, accessibility, and delivery, the flooring industry is dominated by big-box retailers. These retailers require homeowners to get into their cars and make flooring decisions away from their homes.

Instead, Floor Coverings International brings the showroom to its customers’ homes. Franchisees and their teams work with the homeowner to deliver products that are right for them. This customer experience is part of the reason why Floor Coverings International's NET Promoter Score, which is based largely on customer satisfaction, is the highest in the industry.

Floor Coverings International is a dynamic, fun, and creative business for franchisees passionate about home remodeling. Franchisees have the full support of an established franchise system with a proven track record of helping franchisees. With a hyper-relevant business model focused on customer relationships, low investment costs, and rising demand for convenience, Floor Coverings International continues to disrupt the flooring industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Floor Coverings International Franchise

Floor Coverings International's business model helps franchisees succeed in business and possibly grow their operation into multiple units. Floor Coverings International offers specialized services within the flooring industry. Technical services enable them to occupy a unique and subdivided niche of self-paced, custom flooring sales.

The franchisor also gives a comprehensive initial onboarding and training program at zero cost to franchisees. Floor Coverings International is devoted to helping franchisees succeed, surpass their goals, and become their community's most preferred label for flooring.

What Might Make Floor Coverings International Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Floor Coverings International team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment. An initial investment includes your startup package, franchise fee, digital media marketing services, and working capital. The franchisor will assist you in setting up an online presence and start getting you leads.

You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. You will also need to meet a company set net worth requirement. As you progress through the process of opening a Floor Coverings International, you may learn more about what is required of you.

How to Open a Floor Coverings International Franchise

To get started with this flooring franchise, you have to download and read the franchise advice form. This form includes details about the approximate startup cost. These costs include the initial franchise fee, training expenses, royalties, licensing, early-stage advertisements, name registration, insurance, rent, and video surveillance. Once you have read the franchise advice form, contact Floor Coverings International to share your information with them, as well as your interest in the company.

A franchise representative may call you to evaluate you and see if you qualify as a franchisee. After your request for a location is accepted, the franchise executives will talk you through the particulars of the Franchise Disclosure Document. After being confirmed as a franchisee, you will sign a contract before continuing the process of opening a Floor Coverings International franchise.