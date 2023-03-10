Rent-A-Center
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#105 Ranked #90 last year
Initial investment
$363K - $570K
Units as of 2022
2,369 0.3% over 3 years
Rent-A-Center, founded in 1980, is a public rent-to-own furniture and electronics company located in the U.S. With over 2000 store locations, they are committed to providing quality yet affordable furniture and electronics with residential and commercial sales. Rent-A-Center has been franchising since 2013 and has steadily been gaining franchisees. 

You do not need to build furniture or fix electronics to run a Rent-A-Center franchise. They will provide you with the training you need to run a retail business. The perfect candidate for a Rent-A-Center franchise has a passion for business, giving great deals, and supporting the local community.

Why You May Want to Start a Rent-A-Center Franchise

Opening a Rent-A-Center location means that you are part of one of the best rent-to-own furniture and electronic companies in the world. With their commitment to providing quality products, they have great prices and a same-day delivery policy. A Rent-A-Center franchise is an amazing opportunity to offer people in your community a chance to live the life of their dreams. With no credit needed and a flexible payment plan, your business will strive to allow many people to afford essential and non-essential purchases to make their lives easier and more enjoyable. From beds and sofas to luxury gadgets, Rent-A-Center will not only provide quality, but match competitor’s prices.

Rent-A-Center has established itself in a niche market, having worked hard to perfect the rent-to-own sales style. The current business model draws in millions of clients annually and promotes brand loyalty.

What Might Make a Rent-A-Center Franchise a Good Choice?

With more than 40 years of experience, Rent-A-Center has become a major company in the industry. By selling high quality, high and low-end furniture and electronics, they attract a lot of customers. As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Rent-A-Center franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Ample market research may make site selection easier after you sign a franchise agreement. 

To be part of the Rent-A-Center team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How Do You Open a Rent-A-Center Franchise?

To start a Rent-A-Center franchise, you’ll first submit a franchise inquiry. Rent-A-Center keeps its franchise process close to its vest, but expects you to undergo background and financial checks. You may also have to complete phone interviews to see if your vision matches theirs. It may also be wise to consult a financial planner and an attorney as you begin the process of opening a franchise.

If everything progresses well and both parties want to go into business together, you may sign a franchise agreement. Once you have signed on board, you will complete the rigorous training that includes both classroom and on the job training. The training will equip you with the knowledge and skill to run your franchise. Rent-A-Center will work with you every step of the way to set up your franchise. 

Company Overview

About Rent-A-Center

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Furniture & Appliances, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Electronics Stores
Founded
1980
Parent Company
Rent-A-Center Franchising Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Michael Landry, VP, Franchising
Corporate Address
5501 Headquarters Dr.
Plano, TX 75024
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
475
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2,369 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rent-A-Center franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$363,275 - $569,525
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000 - $3,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $130,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Rent-A-Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
14.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Rent-A-Center landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Rent-A-Center ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #105 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #78 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #22 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Furniture & Appliances Category

