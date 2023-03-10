Rent-A-Center, founded in 1980, is a public rent-to-own furniture and electronics company located in the U.S. With over 2000 store locations, they are committed to providing quality yet affordable furniture and electronics with residential and commercial sales. Rent-A-Center has been franchising since 2013 and has steadily been gaining franchisees.

You do not need to build furniture or fix electronics to run a Rent-A-Center franchise. They will provide you with the training you need to run a retail business. The perfect candidate for a Rent-A-Center franchise has a passion for business, giving great deals, and supporting the local community.

Why You May Want to Start a Rent-A-Center Franchise

Opening a Rent-A-Center location means that you are part of one of the best rent-to-own furniture and electronic companies in the world. With their commitment to providing quality products, they have great prices and a same-day delivery policy. A Rent-A-Center franchise is an amazing opportunity to offer people in your community a chance to live the life of their dreams. With no credit needed and a flexible payment plan, your business will strive to allow many people to afford essential and non-essential purchases to make their lives easier and more enjoyable. From beds and sofas to luxury gadgets, Rent-A-Center will not only provide quality, but match competitor’s prices.

Rent-A-Center has established itself in a niche market, having worked hard to perfect the rent-to-own sales style. The current business model draws in millions of clients annually and promotes brand loyalty.

What Might Make a Rent-A-Center Franchise a Good Choice?

With more than 40 years of experience, Rent-A-Center has become a major company in the industry. By selling high quality, high and low-end furniture and electronics, they attract a lot of customers. As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Rent-A-Center franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Ample market research may make site selection easier after you sign a franchise agreement.

To be part of the Rent-A-Center team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Rent-A-Center Franchise?

To start a Rent-A-Center franchise, you’ll first submit a franchise inquiry. Rent-A-Center keeps its franchise process close to its vest, but expects you to undergo background and financial checks. You may also have to complete phone interviews to see if your vision matches theirs. It may also be wise to consult a financial planner and an attorney as you begin the process of opening a franchise.

If everything progresses well and both parties want to go into business together, you may sign a franchise agreement. Once you have signed on board, you will complete the rigorous training that includes both classroom and on the job training. The training will equip you with the knowledge and skill to run your franchise. Rent-A-Center will work with you every step of the way to set up your franchise.