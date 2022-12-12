ERA Group

Business coaching and consulting
2024 Franchise 500 Rank
#212 Ranked #256 last year
Initial investment
$76K - $106K
Units as of 2023
687 Increase 1.3% over 3 years
Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) specialize in cost management and business cost reduction for private and public sector companies. Its experienced consultants analyze businesses to optimize business costs and develop solutions to save them money. After implementing the plan, they monitor the business for the next 24–48 months.

Expense Reduction Analysts, which was founded in 1984, has worked with large brands and organizations like Swiss Valley Farms, Smashbox Cosmetics, and Wartburg College. Because of their detail-oriented investigative work, the company has undercovered large sums and saved high-profile companies millions of dollars.

As a franchisee, you and your team will work in different areas of expertise, including banking and finance, logistics and distribution, and medical and pharmacy. You will maintain a high level of transparency with your clients as you work outside of their office to find money hidden in expenditures.

Since Expense Reduction Analysts started franchising in 1993, it has grown to over 670 units in over 30 countries. In the U.S. alone, the company boasts over 100 units. An ideal franchise candidate has relevant corporate experience and an entrepreneurial drive.

Why You May Want to Start an Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise

The Expense Reduction Analysts franchise system is very flexible, so you can tailor your business to find your optimal work-life balance. You can work from home, part-time, build a consultancy practice, or collaborate with a few people in a shared office space. Regardless of how you choose to run your franchise, the company's executive team is there to help you be the best cost reduction consultant you can be.

An executive support team of 50 area directors provides local support to franchisees. In addition, an international team of 60 staff members who collectively speak over 15 different languages will also be available to you. These teams will support your business through global marketing strategies and IT services—including access to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics. You'll also go through extensive initial training, both in the classroom and on the job, as part of the company's startup program.

What Might Make Opening an Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise a Good Choice?

Expense Reduction Analysts is a top franchise in cost reduction consulting and supply management. The company's proven method of expense analysis, recognizable brand, and wide range of expertise generates loyal customers. The company's "No Savings, No Fee" policy also helps franchisees grow as a business while minimizing clients' risk.

Just as you reduce expenses for your clients, Expense Reduction Analysts will work to keep your expenses relatively low. However, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, which will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee.

How to Open Your Own Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise

If you want to join the Expense Reduction Analysts team, fill out the company's short and simple inquiry form. A franchise representative may be in touch with you to discuss the opportunity further. 

The initial call is commitment-free and gives you a better overview of what it takes to become a franchisee. Should you and the representative agree that an Expense Reduction Analysts franchise is the right move for you, you may start the process and be on your way to becoming a franchisee. 

Company Overview

About ERA Group

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Business Coaching & Consulting, Business Financial Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Financial Services
Founded 1984
Parent Company Expense Reduction Analysts Inc.
Leadership Charlie Smith, CEO
Corporate Address 16415 Addison Rd., #410
Addison, TX 75001
Social LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1993 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ 20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 687 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a ERA Group franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$69,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$76,000 - $105,900
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
15%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing ERA Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 95 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ERA Group landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ERA Group ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #212 in 2024

Franchise 500
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #57 in 2023

Top Home-Based & Mobile Franchises
Globe

Ranked #148 in 2024

Top Global Franchises
Ra

Ranked #39 in 2021

Top Part-Time Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #20 in 2024

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

