Work out your kinks, cramps, and pinches with The Joint! The Joint is a network of franchises that offers chiropractic services and aims to make these services more available. In less than ten years, The Joint has spread to more than 500 locations across the U.S. Most of these locations are owned and operated by franchisees.
Since its founding in 1999 and subsequent franchising in 2003, The Joint has been ranked in both Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and its Fastest-Growing Franchises many times in recent years. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Why You May Want to Start a The Joint Franchise
Compared to other chiropractic franchises, The Joint franchises may offer lower build-out costs. Joining The Joint gives you the chance to get access to its highly-respected support. You will be guided through each step, including location selection, marketing, and hiring advice so that you get the best chiropractors.
The Joint also offers ongoing coaching considering how to manage your business and finances. Clients tend to love The Joint because they strive to provide fast service. Clients can conveniently receive services when they visit shopping centers they frequent, as The Joint locations are strategically placed.
Also, The Joint prices are affordable and competitive in the market. You may benefit from the simple business model that helps you to scale quickly. You may find yourself meeting a need and filling a gap in the market for a service that's in demand. You can take a crack at this opportunity even if you have no prior experience in the chiropractic industry.
What Might Make The Joint Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of The Joint team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.
Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Additional investment costs include the clinic design fee, architectural costs, signage, chiropractic advice, and equipment. If you need funding, you may be able to get assistance from third-party financial institutions.
How To Open a The Joint Franchise
The first step to opening The Joint franchise is the submission of an inquiry form.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to The Joint team.
If you and the brand agree to a partnership and would like to take the opportunity, you can sign the franchise agreement. After this is done, it may take a couple of months for you to open your new location then you can get started offering spinal adjustments. Align your business and future by opening a The Joint franchise.
Company Overview
About The Joint Chiropractic
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Chiropractic Services, Miscellaneous Health Services
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- The Joint Corp.
- Leadership
- Peter Holt, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
16767 N. Perimeter Dr., #110
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 101
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 851 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Joint Chiropractic franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $215,297 - $476,997
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Joint Chiropractic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 35 hours
- Classroom Training
- 26.25 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Joint Chiropractic landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Joint Chiropractic ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #52 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #35 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #92 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #35 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #1 in Chiropractic Services in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Chiropractic Services Category
