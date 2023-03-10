Work out your kinks, cramps, and pinches with The Joint! The Joint is a network of franchises that offers chiropractic services and aims to make these services more available. In less than ten years, The Joint has spread to more than 500 locations across the U.S. Most of these locations are owned and operated by franchisees.

Since its founding in 1999 and subsequent franchising in 2003, The Joint has been ranked in both Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and its Fastest-Growing Franchises many times in recent years. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a The Joint Franchise

Compared to other chiropractic franchises, The Joint franchises may offer lower build-out costs. Joining The Joint gives you the chance to get access to its highly-respected support. You will be guided through each step, including location selection, marketing, and hiring advice so that you get the best chiropractors.

The Joint also offers ongoing coaching considering how to manage your business and finances. Clients tend to love The Joint because they strive to provide fast service. Clients can conveniently receive services when they visit shopping centers they frequent, as The Joint locations are strategically placed.

Also, The Joint prices are affordable and competitive in the market. You may benefit from the simple business model that helps you to scale quickly. You may find yourself meeting a need and filling a gap in the market for a service that's in demand. You can take a crack at this opportunity even if you have no prior experience in the chiropractic industry.

What Might Make The Joint Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of The Joint team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Additional investment costs include the clinic design fee, architectural costs, signage, chiropractic advice, and equipment. If you need funding, you may be able to get assistance from third-party financial institutions.

How To Open a The Joint Franchise

The first step to opening The Joint franchise is the submission of an inquiry form.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to The Joint team.

If you and the brand agree to a partnership and would like to take the opportunity, you can sign the franchise agreement. After this is done, it may take a couple of months for you to open your new location then you can get started offering spinal adjustments. Align your business and future by opening a The Joint franchise.