2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#52 Ranked #57 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$215K - $477K
Units as of 2023
851 55.9% over 3 years
Work out your kinks, cramps, and pinches with The Joint! The Joint is a network of franchises that offers chiropractic services and aims to make these services more available.  In less than ten years, The Joint has spread to more than 500 locations across the U.S. Most of these locations are owned and operated by franchisees.

Since its founding in 1999 and subsequent franchising in 2003, The Joint has been ranked in both Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and its Fastest-Growing Franchises many times in recent years. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a The Joint Franchise

Compared to other chiropractic franchises, The Joint franchises may offer lower build-out costs. Joining The Joint gives you the chance to get access to its highly-respected support. You will be guided through each step, including location selection, marketing, and hiring advice so that you get the best chiropractors. 

The Joint also offers ongoing coaching considering how to manage your business and finances. Clients tend to love The Joint because they strive to provide fast service. Clients can conveniently receive services when they visit shopping centers they frequent, as The Joint locations are strategically placed. 

Also, The Joint prices are affordable and competitive in the market. You may benefit from the simple business model that helps you to scale quickly. You may find yourself meeting a need and filling a gap in the market for a service that's in demand. You can take a crack at this opportunity even if you have no prior experience in the chiropractic industry.

What Might Make The Joint Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of The Joint team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Additional investment costs include the clinic design fee, architectural costs, signage, chiropractic advice, and equipment. If you need funding, you may be able to get assistance from third-party financial institutions. 

How To Open a The Joint Franchise

The first step to opening The Joint franchise is the submission of an inquiry form. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to The Joint team.

If you and the brand agree to a partnership and would like to take the opportunity, you can sign the franchise agreement. After this is done, it may take a couple of months for you to open your new location then you can get started offering spinal adjustments. Align your business and future by opening a The Joint franchise.

Company Overview

About The Joint Chiropractic

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Chiropractic Services, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
1999
Parent Company
The Joint Corp.
Leadership
Peter Holt, President & CEO
Corporate Address
16767 N. Perimeter Dr., #110
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
More from The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Chiropractic Franchise

The fastest growing chiropractic franchise is a smart investment for entrepreneurs and chiropractors seeking to own a business The Joint Chiropractic revolutionized the $15 billion chiropractic industry by making chiropractic care more accessible, convenient and affordable than ever before.* Founded in 1999, The Joint has grown to more than 460 locations throughout the country, helping millions of people in the process find relief from neck and back pain. The rapid success of The Joint, now the fastest growing chiropractic franchise in the nation, is due to the straightforward business model that is easy to understand, quick to scale and meets a real need in the communities we serve. As a result, entrepreneurs with zero experience in the chiropractic industry, as well as chiropractors with significant experience, are choosing to franchise with The Joint.

“We haven’t revolutionized chiropractic care; the reason why we’re so powerful is that we have revolutionized access to chiropractic care,” says Peter Holt, President of The Joint. “We’ve made pain management so much easier for people by placing our clinics in small box retail settings, next to where we get our coffee, our groceries and cut our hair. The reason why so many entrepreneurs and chiropractors are investing in The Joint is because our unit economics are so strong. I’ve been building and managing franchise systems for over 30 years, and predominantly small box retail space, and I have never seen such strong unit economics. On top of that, pain isn’t going away. We’re looking for ways to manage our pain in a holistic way, and that is what The Joint provides.”

Top Reasons to Join The Joint Chiropractic

Here are the top reasons The Joint Chiropractic franchise is an attractive business model for investors and chiropractors alike:

Easy to build /Quick to open

The Joint storefront
  • Simple construction and build-outs with a small footprint
  • Easy approvals for real estate
  • Approachable build-out that is consumer-friendly

A simple operating model

  • Minimal employees (3-4) at initial opening/launch
  • Primary employee responsible for the execution of the business model is a licensed Doctor of Chiropractic
  • Patient files and paperwork are electronic, streamlining operations and facilitating patients’ ability to visit clinics throughout the U.S.

Attractive economics

Meet Our Franchisees

“I can leave the office now. I don’t have to be there all of the time because I am no longer a one man show. I have a whole team of people getting Memphis better and I allows me to go home spend a little more time with my family.”

– Pat Kolwaite, owner of three franchise locations with The Joint in Memphis, Tennessee

“As soon as I left The Joint, I immediately wanted to invest in The Joint. I was looking at franchising with Jimmy John’s, but after experiencing The Joint and speaking to their executive team, I knew that this was a business where I could do something positive for my community. The support of the executive team has been phenomenal. They have helped with site selection and provided a lot of guidance as to how to hire the right chiropractor. We’ve been successful without even having to market ourselves very much — people see our clinics next to their favorite stores or restaurants, and they come in curious. When they discover that we’re affordable and offer a membership model, it is very easy to win them over. Our model creates a pathway for our walk-in customers to return.”

– Chris Kemper, franchisee / manager of three franchise locations with The Joint in Nashville, Tennessee

“When you’re going through school, it’s year round and you come out with $200,000 in debt. My wife and I were looking at The Joint throughout chiropractic college. It was pretty enticing to us to get into a franchise where we wouldn’t be alone. The license prices aren’t too high and the build-outs are pretty simple. The Return on Investment is terrific, especially if you’re working the office as the chiropractor, which I am doing in my franchise. The Joint helps out a lot, especially with build-outs and picking the location. The Joint was an easy fit for me.”

– Dr. Chris Judge, owner of The Joint franchise clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona

  • The Joint’s ratio of average or expected sales vs. capital invested is outstanding and compares favorably to many other franchises you may be considering
  • Easy to scale up to multiple units
  • The model is service-based, with little to no cost of goods sold. The lack of insurance administration means the chiropractor has the capacity to treat more patie

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
101
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
851 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Joint Chiropractic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$215,297 - $476,997
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Joint Chiropractic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
35 hours
Classroom Training
26.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Joint Chiropractic landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Joint Chiropractic ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #52 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #35 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #92 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #35 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Chiropractic Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Chiropractic Services Category

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
