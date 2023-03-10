Success on the Spectrum
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$265K - $720K
Units as of 2022
16 300.0% over 3 years
Success on the Spectrum is an autism center founded by Nichole Daher in 2015. Daher's main goal was to create an Applied Behavior Analysis center that could potentialize the progress of her daughter with autism.

Success on the Spectrum seeks to provide a mix of effective scientific methods, safety, community outings, relaxed environment, and parent participation. The center's primary mission is to supply parents with appropriate caregiver training and children with autism with ABA therapy. A Success on the Spectrum franchise should also stimulate kids to develop their independence, positive self-concept, and self-control.

Success on the Spectrum’s primary services include ABA, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and social skills group classes.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Success on the Spectrum has opened several locations in select states across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Success on the Spectrum Franchise

The ideal Success on the Spectrum franchisee is a conscious and self-aware person who enjoys dealing with people. Though you do not need any direct experience working with children on the spectrum to open a Success on the Spectrum franchise, an ideal franchisee has been directly affected by someone with autism. This may include a parent of a child with autism, a family member who provides care, or a teacher looking to provide education to a population of students who are underserved because they have autism.

Success on the Spectrum provides new franchisees with several dozen hours of both on-the-job and classroom training. The brand may also offer extended ongoing support and vast marketing support. 

What Might Make a Success on the Spectrum Franchise a Good Choice?

Outside of the service aspects of a Success on the Spectrum franchise, a franchisee may find it beneficial to their community. Currently, about 1 in 68 children are diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder in the United States.

To be part of the Success on the Spectrum team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Success on the Spectrum Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Success on the Spectrum, you must perform your due diligence and ensure that this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Success on the Spectrum franchising team questions.

To run a Success on the Spectrum franchise, you'll need to have several employees. You can typically expect to service around 14 to 24 kids ranging from ages 2-7 depending on the size of your location.

Speaking of location, you'll want to research the brand and your local area to see if a Success on the Spectrum franchise would do well in your community. Consider accessibility, proximity to schools, and any other potential competition in your area.

Company Overview

About Success on the Spectrum

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2015
Parent Company
SOS Franchising
Leadership
Nichole Daher, CEO
Corporate Address
8181 Commerce Park Dr., #726
Houston, TX 77036
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
16 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Success on the Spectrum franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$265,100 - $719,800
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $75,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off initial franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Success on the Spectrum has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
35 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Success on the Spectrum ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #54 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
