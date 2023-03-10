Success on the Spectrum is an autism center founded by Nichole Daher in 2015. Daher's main goal was to create an Applied Behavior Analysis center that could potentialize the progress of her daughter with autism.

Success on the Spectrum seeks to provide a mix of effective scientific methods, safety, community outings, relaxed environment, and parent participation. The center's primary mission is to supply parents with appropriate caregiver training and children with autism with ABA therapy. A Success on the Spectrum franchise should also stimulate kids to develop their independence, positive self-concept, and self-control.

Success on the Spectrum’s primary services include ABA, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and social skills group classes.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Success on the Spectrum has opened several locations in select states across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Success on the Spectrum Franchise

The ideal Success on the Spectrum franchisee is a conscious and self-aware person who enjoys dealing with people. Though you do not need any direct experience working with children on the spectrum to open a Success on the Spectrum franchise, an ideal franchisee has been directly affected by someone with autism. This may include a parent of a child with autism, a family member who provides care, or a teacher looking to provide education to a population of students who are underserved because they have autism.

Success on the Spectrum provides new franchisees with several dozen hours of both on-the-job and classroom training. The brand may also offer extended ongoing support and vast marketing support.

What Might Make a Success on the Spectrum Franchise a Good Choice?

Outside of the service aspects of a Success on the Spectrum franchise, a franchisee may find it beneficial to their community. Currently, about 1 in 68 children are diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder in the United States.

To be part of the Success on the Spectrum team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Success on the Spectrum Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Success on the Spectrum, you must perform your due diligence and ensure that this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Success on the Spectrum franchising team questions.

To run a Success on the Spectrum franchise, you'll need to have several employees. You can typically expect to service around 14 to 24 kids ranging from ages 2-7 depending on the size of your location.

Speaking of location, you'll want to research the brand and your local area to see if a Success on the Spectrum franchise would do well in your community. Consider accessibility, proximity to schools, and any other potential competition in your area.