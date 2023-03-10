Estrella Insurance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#219 Ranked #324 last year
Initial investment
$12K - $84K
Units as of 2023
186 14.1% over 3 years
Founded by Nicolas Estrella in 1980 after he enjoyed a successful career in the life and health insurance sector, Estrella Insurance started franchising in 2008. The company specializes in home, auto, and commercial insurance services that typically cover businesses, vehicles, and boats, and has expanded its reach with over 150 franchises across the U.S.

Estrella Insurance is one of the cheapest franchises to own. You'll benefit from more than thirty years of professional customer service that Estrella Insurance has procured in its existence.

Why You May Want to Start an Estrella Insurance Franchise

Estrella Insurance has built solid relationships with significant insurance providers so that your business has the best possible chance of succeeding. With trainers and support staff making agency visits, Estrella Insurance offers your location national marketing over the internet, radio, TV, and other outdoor advertising forms.

Even over unaffiliated insurance competitors, the Estrella brand name stands out while giving your business confidence against other franchised chains. You can even open and operate multi-unit franchises with Estrella Insurance, and the franchisor offers support and options for financial assistance to make it happen. The franchisor represents over 150 insurance providers, giving you the ability to insure more at affordable premiums.

Furthermore, Estrella Insurance offers incentives for veterans in the form of a discount on the franchise fee.

What Might Make Estrella Insurance a Good Choice?

As you make your decision regarding opening an Estrella Insurance location, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

A site location team works with you to identify the perfect site for your Estrella Insurance franchise. Their recommendations are based on population, traffic, and demographics, and if need be, they'll also negotiate the best lease terms on your behalf.

And while they guarantee their customers the lowest rates every time, Estrella Insurance looks for franchisees who focus on providing quality service to their customers. This might be a good fit for you if you have expertise and experience in insurance already. 

How to Open Your Own Estrella Insurance Franchise

In order to become a franchisee with the Estrella Insurance Hialeah team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential set-up fees. These will include royalty percentages and fees and renewal fees. Estrella Insurance offers a ten-year term of agreement that can be renewed if you and the company are both satisfied. 

You might also find it easier to secure financing due to the backing of a reputable franchisor. No need for franchise insurance with this insurance franchise; franchised companies like yours get continual support as well as multiple weeks  of on-the-job training, assisting your endeavors in every way from opening day.

Estrella typically assists franchisees with location advertising and outfitting new or converted insurance agencies while you're attending training. Before long, you'll be ready for your outlet's grand opening ceremony.

Company Overview

About Estrella Insurance

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Insurance , Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1980
Parent Company
Estrella Franchising Corp.
Leadership
Nicolas Estrella Jr., CEO
Corporate Address
1801 S.W. 3rd Ave.
Miami, FL 33129
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
186 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Estrella Insurance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$12,250 - $84,000
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10-14% of commissions
Ad Royalty Fee
7% of commissions
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Estrella Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Estrella Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
240 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Estrella Insurance landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Estrella Insurance ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #219 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #26 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #90 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
