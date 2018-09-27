Estrella Insurance
Auto, home, and business insurance
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
3750 W. Flagler St.
Miami, FL 33134
CEO
Jose Merille
Initial Investment ⓘ
$12,250 - $84,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10-14%
Ad Royalty Fee
7%
Estrella Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Estrella Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
264 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours