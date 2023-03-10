Founded by David Miller, Brightway Insurance is a national property and casualty insurance distribution company. Brightway Insurance has written premium policies every year, as they are one of the largest insurance agencies in the U.S.

Brightway Insurance began in 2003 and has since grown to employ hundreds of people and serve customers in all 50 states. Franchising began in 2007, creating more growth for the company. Hundreds of highly qualified professionals back the company. Each professional works behind the scenes in their respective field to make the company a top-tier insurance agency.

The company trains its franchisees to become insurance experts in their communities and teaches them to represent the brand for their franchise and community.

Why You May Want to Start a Brightway Insurance Franchise

If your dream is to operate an insurance agency powered by a world-class customer service company, then opening a Brightway Insurance franchise might be for you. Experience in the insurance industy may help you to become a franchisee, but a desire to serve your community and protect their assets may make you a better candidate.

The company's business structure is flexible. You can hire remote workers in their respective fields to help grow your business even faster. Brightway Insurance has built relationships with hundreds of insurance companies so that franchisees can offer more choices in insurance brands to consumers. This allows customers to find the right fit when it comes to their insurance policies.

What Might Make Brightway Insurance a Good Choice?

To be part of the Brightway Insurance team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment that will include a financial fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and a potential renewal fee. Brightway Insurance has various types of franchise systems you can open, which could drastically change the price of your investment. Whichever model you choose, you get to open your first two locations for the same franchise fee.

Brightway Insurance prides itself on its team of experts to train and support you in areas including customer service, accounting, marketing, licensing, training, and hiring. You will receive many hours of on-the-job training with dozens of hours of classroom training as you go through the process of opening your Brightway Insurance franchise location.

How to Open a Brightway Insurance Franchise

As you decide if you wish to open a Brightway Insurance franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Potential franchisees should submit a general franchise inquiry and wait for a response. If a franchise representative deems you a good fit, you will be given the opportunity to speak with one of the Brightway Insurance representatives. Here, you will review the Franchise Disclosure Document to learn more about the opportunity.

Next, plan to meet with the Brightway Insurance team. After various meetings, you may sign an agreement and become a franchisee after completing all required steps. At this point, you will be well on your way to helping others gain the insurance policies they need.