Property and casualty insurance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#206 Ranked #153 last year
Initial investment
$23K - $174K
Units as of 2022
308 61.3% over 3 years
Founded by David Miller, Brightway Insurance is a national property and casualty insurance distribution company. Brightway Insurance has written premium policies every year, as they are one of the largest insurance agencies in the U.S. 

Brightway Insurance began in 2003 and has since grown to employ hundreds of people and serve customers in all 50 states. Franchising began in 2007, creating more growth for the company. Hundreds of highly qualified professionals back the company. Each professional works behind the scenes in their respective field to make the company a top-tier insurance agency.

The company trains its franchisees to become insurance experts in their communities and teaches them to represent the brand for their franchise and community.

Why You May Want to Start a Brightway Insurance Franchise

If your dream is to operate an insurance agency powered by a world-class customer service company, then opening a Brightway Insurance franchise might be for you. Experience in the insurance industy may help you to become a franchisee, but a desire to serve your community and protect their assets may make you a better candidate. 

The company's business structure is flexible. You can hire remote workers in their respective fields to help grow your business even faster. Brightway Insurance has built relationships with hundreds of insurance companies so that franchisees can offer more choices in insurance brands to consumers. This allows customers to find the right fit when it comes to their insurance policies. 

What Might Make Brightway Insurance a Good Choice?

To be part of the Brightway Insurance team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment that will include a financial fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and a potential renewal fee. Brightway Insurance has various types of franchise systems you can open, which could drastically change the price of your investment. Whichever model you choose, you get to open your first two locations for the same franchise fee.

Brightway Insurance prides itself on its team of experts to train and support you in areas including customer service, accounting, marketing, licensing, training, and hiring. You will receive many hours of on-the-job training with dozens of hours of classroom training as you go through the process of opening your Brightway Insurance franchise location. 

How to Open a Brightway Insurance Franchise

As you decide if you wish to open a Brightway Insurance franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Potential franchisees should submit a general franchise inquiry and wait for a response. If a franchise representative deems you a good fit, you will be given the opportunity to speak with one of the Brightway Insurance representatives. Here, you will review the Franchise Disclosure Document to learn more about the opportunity. 

Next, plan to meet with the Brightway Insurance team. After various meetings, you may sign an agreement and become a franchisee after completing all required steps. At this point, you will be well on your way to helping others gain the insurance policies they need.

Company Overview

About Brightway Insurance

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Insurance , Miscellaneous Financial Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Brightway Insurance
Leadership
Mark Cantin, President & CEO
Corporate Address
3733 University Blvd. W., #100
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
348
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
308 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Brightway Insurance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $60,000
Initial Investment
$23,100 - $173,500
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
to 50%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Brightway Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Brightway Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
132 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Brightway Insurance landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Brightway Insurance ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #206 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #44 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #34 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #11 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

