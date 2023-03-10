Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions

Bathroom remodeling
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#427 Ranked #294 last year
Initial investment
$112K - $245K
Units as of 2022
73 82.5% over 3 years
Ah, the bathroom, a source of peace and recharge for anyone with a full bladder or in need of an escape. Naturally, everyone wants to feel comfortable in their bathroom. Five Star Bath Solutions, which was founded in 1996 and began franchising in 2008, may hold the solution to better bathrooms and showers as a remodeling company. Founded in Canada and since expanded into the U.S., they are one of the more well-known bathroom remodeling companies in the home remodeling industry. They are committed to designing and building dream bathrooms for all their clients.

There are over 40 Five Star Bath Solutions locations in the United States to go along with more than a dozen franchises in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Five Star Bath Solutions Franchise

If you love the idea of offering dream-worthy bathrooms to your community, then a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise could be for you. Their commitment to providing the best remodeling services may make them a favorite for potential franchisees, as well as customers. With a professional staff, an easy selection process, and quality assurance, they make remodeling as simple as possible for their clients. Their mission to be the top bathroom remodeling company pushes them to provide exceptional services to their customers.

With your Five Star Bath Solutions franchise, you have the potential to provide people with a safe, calm, and beautiful bathroom. A well-remodeled bathroom can be a source of serenity and help reduce stress, improving the quality of life for each individual who uses it.

What Might Make a Five Star Bath Solutions a Good Choice?

Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the larger franchise systems in the bathroom renovation industry. Their dedication to providing a quality experience to each of their customers has brought them a steady stream of clientele for years. Their success in the remodeling industry and their stellar reputation may be promising for people considering the prospect of opening a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise.

The perfect candidate for a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise is a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong desire to succeed, business management skills, and training experience. If you feel you fit these qualifications, opening a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise could be a great decision for you.

How To Open a Five Star Bath Solutions Franchise

As a Five Star Bath Solutions franchisee, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements.

Once you have completed an official franchise application and signed on board, you will undergo a multi-day intensive training session in the existing corporate territory and learn all you need to run your franchise. As you begin the training process, you will get the opportunity to speak with other franchisees to learn through their experiences.

Get ready to make the bathroom your world. Five Star Bath Solutions wants to see your franchise grow, and the company is prepared to support you every step of the way.

Company Overview

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Building & Remodeling
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Five Star Franchising
Leadership
Chad Jones, CEO
Corporate Address
761 West 1200 North, #200
Springville, UT 84663
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
73 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$112,400 - $244,900
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$200+/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Five Star Bath Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
15-20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Five Star Bath Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Five Star Bath Solutions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #427 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #145 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #52 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #77 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

