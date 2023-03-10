Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#427 Ranked #294 last year
- Initial investment
-
$112K - $245K
- Units as of 2022
-
73 82.5% over 3 years
Ah, the bathroom, a source of peace and recharge for anyone with a full bladder or in need of an escape. Naturally, everyone wants to feel comfortable in their bathroom. Five Star Bath Solutions, which was founded in 1996 and began franchising in 2008, may hold the solution to better bathrooms and showers as a remodeling company. Founded in Canada and since expanded into the U.S., they are one of the more well-known bathroom remodeling companies in the home remodeling industry. They are committed to designing and building dream bathrooms for all their clients.
There are over 40 Five Star Bath Solutions locations in the United States to go along with more than a dozen franchises in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a Five Star Bath Solutions Franchise
If you love the idea of offering dream-worthy bathrooms to your community, then a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise could be for you. Their commitment to providing the best remodeling services may make them a favorite for potential franchisees, as well as customers. With a professional staff, an easy selection process, and quality assurance, they make remodeling as simple as possible for their clients. Their mission to be the top bathroom remodeling company pushes them to provide exceptional services to their customers.
With your Five Star Bath Solutions franchise, you have the potential to provide people with a safe, calm, and beautiful bathroom. A well-remodeled bathroom can be a source of serenity and help reduce stress, improving the quality of life for each individual who uses it.
What Might Make a Five Star Bath Solutions a Good Choice?
Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the larger franchise systems in the bathroom renovation industry. Their dedication to providing a quality experience to each of their customers has brought them a steady stream of clientele for years. Their success in the remodeling industry and their stellar reputation may be promising for people considering the prospect of opening a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise.
The perfect candidate for a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise is a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong desire to succeed, business management skills, and training experience. If you feel you fit these qualifications, opening a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise could be a great decision for you.
How To Open a Five Star Bath Solutions Franchise
As a Five Star Bath Solutions franchisee, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements.
Once you have completed an official franchise application and signed on board, you will undergo a multi-day intensive training session in the existing corporate territory and learn all you need to run your franchise. As you begin the training process, you will get the opportunity to speak with other franchisees to learn through their experiences.
Get ready to make the bathroom your world. Five Star Bath Solutions wants to see your franchise grow, and the company is prepared to support you every step of the way.
Company Overview
About Five Star Bath Solutions
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Building & Remodeling
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- Five Star Franchising
- Leadership
- Chad Jones, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
761 West 1200 North, #200
Springville, UT 84663
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 73 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $112,400 - $244,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $40,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $200+/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Five Star Bath Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15-20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Five Star Bath Solutions? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Five Star Bath Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Five Star Bath Solutions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Five Star Bath Solutions.
Premier Pools & Spas
Mr. Handyman
Wow 1 Day Painting
N-Hance Wood Refinishing
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.