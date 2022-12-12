Palm Beach Beauty & Tan

Tanning and wellness services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2025 Franchise 500 Rank
#48 Ranked #53 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$648K - $1.1M
Units as of 2025
644 Increase 17.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Palm Beach Tan is a chain of indoor tanning salons based in Coppell, Texas that was founded in 1990. Palm Beach Tan has been franchising since 1998. Today, it's one of the largest indoor tanning companies in the United States, with over 500 locations under Palm Beach Tan, Palm Beach Tan Sunless, and Planet Tan brands.

Why You May Want to Open a Palm Beach Tan Franchise

Palm Beach Tan has over 30 years of experience and is an indoor tanning service that reaches several of the nation's most competitive markets. When you join Palm Beach Tan, you may be joining a business with a strong brand identity and proven retail businesses in more than 500 salons, over 300 of which are franchised locations.

Palm Beach Tan salon locations offer both sunbed and sunless tanning services, while also selling tanning and skincare products. They offer different membership packages for clients, which also comes with a rewards program for loyalty. As a result, they may enjoy a track record of retaining a majority of their clients. The membership fee varies due to additional service options your clients can add. As a franchisee, this may create recurring revenue and help to make your business more lucrative.

What Might Make a Palm Beach Tan a Good Choice?

Palm Beach Tan has connections with third-party sources that offer financing to cover franchise fees, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable for new franchisees. In addition, franchisees can open additional units after the first salon has become operational. In general, Palm Beach Tan usually encourages franchisees to grow and expand their business.

Franchisees may purchase locations for a ten-year term, and the lease is renewable if you and the brand want to continue running business together. Palm Beach Tan's business platform offers competitive support to clients and franchisees. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. To help determine if this is best for you, it may be a good idea to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Palm Beach Tan team questions.

If you already have an existing salon business that you want to convert to Palm Beach Tan, it's likely possible. You might need to contact the company's support team, but there is a good chance that you'll be on your way to running your existing salon as a Palm Beach Tan franchise.

How To Start a Palm Beach Tan Franchise

To begin your franchising journey with Palm Beach Tan, you will first need to submit an inquiry form. If the brand finds you to be a good fit, you may be contacted by a Palm Beach Tan franchise representative. At this point, you may be offered a chance to look at the Franchise Disclosure Document and determine if opening a Palm Beach Tan is the opportunity you wish to pursue. If all goes well and both sides decide to move forward with the opportunity, you may be the newest franchisee of a Palm Beach Tan salon. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Palm Beach Beauty & Tan

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Tanning, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded 1990
Parent Company Palm Beach Tan Inc.
Leadership Daniel Caskey, COO
Corporate Address 6321 Campus Circle Dr. E.
Irving, TX 75063
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2001 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ 50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 644 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Palm Beach Beauty & Tan franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$648,453 - $1,131,247
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4%-6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
5.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Palm Beach Beauty & Tan has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 120 hours
Classroom Training 57.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 3-5
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Palm Beach Beauty & Tan landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Palm Beach Beauty & Tan ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Tanning in 2025

Best of the Best

Ranked #48 in 2025

Franchise 500

Ranked #6 in 2025

Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Palm Beach Beauty & Tan.

Pure Fitness

description
Fitness clubs

Footy Rooty

description
Foot and body massage

Arch and Line

description
Permanent makeup, eyebrow waxing, full-body waxing

Home Helpers Home Care

description
Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Aspiring Franchise Owners Ask Me This — But They Should Be Asking Themselves 5 Questions

Before investing in a franchise, ask yourself these five questions to see if you're truly ready to succeed.

By David Busker
Franchise

Inspire the Next Generation of Scientists with This Franchise That Makes STEM Fun

High Touch-High Tech franchisees operate without the need for a physical location, significantly reducing overhead costs.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

How to Turn Your Franchise Conference Into a Year-Round Growth Engine

How to turn a three-day event into twelve months of storytelling, culture-building and brand momentum.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

The SEO Framework I Used to Scale 70+ Franchise Locations

Here's the modern framework that helps every location rank, attract more customers and reduce marketing costs.

By Fahim Ludin
Franchise

Uncover the Hidden Edge Top Franchisors Use to Win (And It's Not More AI)

The real edge franchisors are using today — and why most entrepreneurs overlook it.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

Franchise Ownership Is Rising Among Women — Here's Why It Matters

Women are turning to franchising because they view it as a smarter and more secure path to business ownership.

By Ray Titus
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing