Palm Beach Tan is a chain of indoor tanning salons based in Coppell, Texas that was founded in 1990. Palm Beach Tan has been franchising since 1998. Today, it's one of the largest indoor tanning companies in the United States, with over 500 locations under Palm Beach Tan, Palm Beach Tan Sunless, and Planet Tan brands.

Why You May Want to Open a Palm Beach Tan Franchise

Palm Beach Tan has over 30 years of experience and is an indoor tanning service that reaches several of the nation's most competitive markets. When you join Palm Beach Tan, you may be joining a business with a strong brand identity and proven retail businesses in more than 500 salons, over 300 of which are franchised locations.

Palm Beach Tan salon locations offer both sunbed and sunless tanning services, while also selling tanning and skincare products. They offer different membership packages for clients, which also comes with a rewards program for loyalty. As a result, they may enjoy a track record of retaining a majority of their clients. The membership fee varies due to additional service options your clients can add. As a franchisee, this may create recurring revenue and help to make your business more lucrative.

What Might Make a Palm Beach Tan a Good Choice?

Palm Beach Tan has connections with third-party sources that offer financing to cover franchise fees, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable for new franchisees. In addition, franchisees can open additional units after the first salon has become operational. In general, Palm Beach Tan usually encourages franchisees to grow and expand their business.

Franchisees may purchase locations for a ten-year term, and the lease is renewable if you and the brand want to continue running business together. Palm Beach Tan's business platform offers competitive support to clients and franchisees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. To help determine if this is best for you, it may be a good idea to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Palm Beach Tan team questions.

If you already have an existing salon business that you want to convert to Palm Beach Tan, it's likely possible. You might need to contact the company's support team, but there is a good chance that you'll be on your way to running your existing salon as a Palm Beach Tan franchise.

How To Start a Palm Beach Tan Franchise

To begin your franchising journey with Palm Beach Tan, you will first need to submit an inquiry form. If the brand finds you to be a good fit, you may be contacted by a Palm Beach Tan franchise representative. At this point, you may be offered a chance to look at the Franchise Disclosure Document and determine if opening a Palm Beach Tan is the opportunity you wish to pursue. If all goes well and both sides decide to move forward with the opportunity, you may be the newest franchisee of a Palm Beach Tan salon.