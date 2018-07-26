Palm Beach Tan
Tanning
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
633 E. State Hwy. 121 S., #500
Coppell, TX 75019
CEO
Diane Lucas
Initial Investment ⓘ
$478,619 - $788,589
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5.5%
Palm Beach Tan has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200 hours
Classroom Training:
45 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5