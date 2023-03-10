Palm Beach Tan

Tanning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#76 Ranked #80 last year
Initial investment
$630K - $932K
Units as of 2022
546 0.9% over 3 years
Palm Beach Tan is a chain of indoor tanning salons based in Coppell, Texas that was founded in 1990. Palm Beach Tan has been franchising since 1998. Today, it's one of the largest indoor tanning companies in the United States, with over 500 locations under Palm Beach Tan, Palm Beach Tan Sunless, and Planet Tan brands.

Why You May Want to Open a Palm Beach Tan Franchise

Palm Beach Tan has over 30 years of experience and is an indoor tanning service that reaches several of the nation's most competitive markets. When you join Palm Beach Tan, you may be joining a business with a strong brand identity and proven retail businesses in more than 500 salons, over 300 of which are franchised locations.

Palm Beach Tan salon locations offer both sunbed and sunless tanning services, while also selling tanning and skincare products. They offer different membership packages for clients, which also comes with a rewards program for loyalty. As a result, they may enjoy a track record of retaining a majority of their clients. The membership fee varies due to additional service options your clients can add. As a franchisee, this may create recurring revenue and help to make your business more lucrative.

What Might Make a Palm Beach Tan a Good Choice?

Palm Beach Tan has connections with third-party sources that offer financing to cover franchise fees, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable for new franchisees. In addition, franchisees can open additional units after the first salon has become operational. In general, Palm Beach Tan usually encourages franchisees to grow and expand their business.

Franchisees may purchase locations for a ten-year term, and the lease is renewable if you and the brand want to continue running business together. Palm Beach Tan's business platform offers competitive support to clients and franchisees. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. To help determine if this is best for you, it may be a good idea to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Palm Beach Tan team questions.

If you already have an existing salon business that you want to convert to Palm Beach Tan, it's likely possible. You might need to contact the company's support team, but there is a good chance that you'll be on your way to running your existing salon as a Palm Beach Tan franchise.

How To Start a Palm Beach Tan Franchise

To begin your franchising journey with Palm Beach Tan, you will first need to submit an inquiry form. If the brand finds you to be a good fit, you may be contacted by a Palm Beach Tan franchise representative. At this point, you may be offered a chance to look at the Franchise Disclosure Document and determine if opening a Palm Beach Tan is the opportunity you wish to pursue. If all goes well and both sides decide to move forward with the opportunity, you may be the newest franchisee of a Palm Beach Tan salon. 

Company Overview

About Palm Beach Tan

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Tanning, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
1990
Parent Company
Palm Beach Tan
Leadership
Diane Lucas, President & CEO
Corporate Address
6321 Campus Circle Dr. E.
Irving, TX 75063
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
546 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Palm Beach Tan franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$629,857 - $931,877
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Palm Beach Tan has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
120 hours
Classroom Training
57.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Palm Beach Tan landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Palm Beach Tan ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #76 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Tanning in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Tanning Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #17 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
