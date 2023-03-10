Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Massage, facial, and waxing services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#244 Ranked #296 last year
Initial investment
$591K - $740K
Units as of 2023
539 14.0% over 3 years
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has just what you 'knead' as a massage corporation. After being founded in 2004 and beginning to franchise in 2006, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has been one of the leading massage and spa service franchises in the U.S. With over 400 locations in the U.S. and more than 30 in Canada, they provide massage and spa services, including hair removal, facials, and more. 

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has an open spa outlook with well-known services to go along with a relaxing atmosphere that tends to keep people coming back for more. You don't need to have expertise in massage therapy, facials, or any other spa work in order to become a franchisee. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa will provide you with the training you need to have a successful and relaxing business.

The perfect candidate for a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise is one with some business knowledge, good interpersonal skills, and a passion for health and wellness. 

Why You May Want to Start a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise

Starting a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise means you own one of the U.S.'s most well-known massage franchises. They are a trusted name brand in the industry and have provided quality and reliable services. Franchisees provide calming services to the community while running a much-loved business.

A Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise is an excellent opportunity to be a part of the health and wellness industry. You may help people relax, gain a radiant complexion, feel amazing, and give them the boost needed to handle the stress of their daily lives.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa tends to have loyal and regular clients, which has been a boost to many brand new franchisees from the beginning. You will also receive marketing training and materials to grow your business even further.

What Might Make a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise a Good Choice?

Many times over the past decade, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

The health and wellness industry is large and in a good place as more people lean towards healthier, more comfortable lives. Owning a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise gives you a chance to be a leader in the industry with loyal clientele and the potential for growing numbers.

How to Open a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, do your due diligence and make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and don't be afraid to ask questions to the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa team. 

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. To be part of the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Also be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

Once you have signed on board, you will likely go through both discovery day and initial training. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa wants their franchisees to succeed and is ready to support you every step of the way. Lay back, relax, and imagine your life as a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise owner!

Company Overview

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Health Services, Salon & Spa Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2004
Parent Company
HS Parent Inc.
Leadership
John Teza, President & CEO
Corporate Address
1210 Northbrook Dr.
Trevose, PA 19053
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
459
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
539 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Initial Investment
$591,153 - $740,062
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
85 hours
Classroom Training
57 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #244 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Massage & Spa Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Massage & Spa Services Category

