2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#244 Ranked #296 last year
Initial investment
-
$591K - $740K
Units as of 2023
-
539 14.0% over 3 years
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has just what you 'knead' as a massage corporation. After being founded in 2004 and beginning to franchise in 2006, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has been one of the leading massage and spa service franchises in the U.S. With over 400 locations in the U.S. and more than 30 in Canada, they provide massage and spa services, including hair removal, facials, and more.
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has an open spa outlook with well-known services to go along with a relaxing atmosphere that tends to keep people coming back for more. You don't need to have expertise in massage therapy, facials, or any other spa work in order to become a franchisee. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa will provide you with the training you need to have a successful and relaxing business.
The perfect candidate for a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise is one with some business knowledge, good interpersonal skills, and a passion for health and wellness.
Why You May Want to Start a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise
Starting a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise means you own one of the U.S.'s most well-known massage franchises. They are a trusted name brand in the industry and have provided quality and reliable services. Franchisees provide calming services to the community while running a much-loved business.
A Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise is an excellent opportunity to be a part of the health and wellness industry. You may help people relax, gain a radiant complexion, feel amazing, and give them the boost needed to handle the stress of their daily lives.
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa tends to have loyal and regular clients, which has been a boost to many brand new franchisees from the beginning. You will also receive marketing training and materials to grow your business even further.
What Might Make a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise a Good Choice?
Many times over the past decade, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.
The health and wellness industry is large and in a good place as more people lean towards healthier, more comfortable lives. Owning a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise gives you a chance to be a leader in the industry with loyal clientele and the potential for growing numbers.
How to Open a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, do your due diligence and make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and don't be afraid to ask questions to the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa team.
If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. To be part of the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Also be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.
Once you have signed on board, you will likely go through both discovery day and initial training. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa wants their franchisees to succeed and is ready to support you every step of the way. Lay back, relax, and imagine your life as a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise owner!
Company Overview
About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Health Services, Salon & Spa Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2004
Parent Company
HS Parent Inc.
Leadership
John Teza, President & CEO
Corporate Address
-
1210 Northbrook Dr.
Trevose, PA 19053
Business Overview
Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
459
Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units
539 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
Initial Investment
$591,153 - $740,062
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
In-House Financing
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
On-The-Job Training
85 hours
Classroom Training
57 hours
Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
# of employees required to run
12-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
