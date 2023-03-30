Arch and Line is a beauty services franchise specializing in microblading, permanent makeup, waxing, lashes, and skin treatments. With years of experience in the industry, Arch and Line may have established its place in the lucrative beauty market.

Driven by a love of beauty and the belief that eyebrows provide definition and character to the face, founder Rachel Levinsky set out to put up the business of her dreams in Palm Harbor, Florida. Joining Levinsky in providing top-notch beauty services at Arch and Line is a team of licensed estheticians committed to making people brim with inner joy just from looking their best.

To spread Arch and Line’s passion for beauty, the company is currently offering storefront franchise opportunities to franchisees who believe in the brand mission of making the world a more beautiful place for everyone.

Why You May Want To Start an Arch and Line Franchise

If your idea of a good business is loving what you do and doing it with people who share that love, then it may be a good idea to open an Arch and Line franchise. With or without experience, you could own this fabulous brand as long as you’re willing to learn from the beauty virtuosos behind it.

What may be great about an Arch and Line franchise is that they may not only train you to perform the procedures and treatments, but also help you set up your location, form your staff, and provide all the necessary help you’ll need as you launch your business. This may include help with understanding how to run payroll, accounting, marketing and more. Even after you’ve opened your doors, they will be helping you continuously in establishing your clientele.

What Might Make an Arch and Line Franchise a Good Choice?

Arch and Line is staffed by licensed and certified technicians who have undergone intensive training and passed exams that vet their expertise. Arch and Line is completely open about their professional background. As a franchisee, this may be a true asset because it could tell you that the company has integrity, which is crucial to the longevity of any business.

To be part of the Arch and Line team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Arch and Line Franchise

As you decide if opening an Arch and Line franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Arch and Line franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Arch and Line franchising team questions.