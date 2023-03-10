Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#102 Ranked #167 last year
- Initial investment
-
$76K - $187K
- Units as of 2022
-
967 0.0% over 3 years
Minuteman Press is a branding, marketing, and graphic design franchise that's been operating since 1973. Beginning to franchise locations in 1975, Minuteman Press helps customers design, print, and promote the needs of businesses, events, parties, and more.
Based in more than 900 locations, Minuteman Press has continuously refined its business model. For many years, Entrepreneur has rated Minuteman Press as the top Printing & Marketing Service Franchise. With a Minuteman Press franchise, you have an opportunity to help your community as well as grow a sustainable business as a franchisee.
Why You May Want to Start a Minuteman Press Franchise
If you're looking to help customers while still enjoying a healthy work-life balance, you may want to open a Minuteman Press franchise. You likely do not need any prior experience, as Minuteman Press will likely provide proper training. The company also offers in-store support, potentially giving you help at the local level even once your shop is operational.
The Minutemen Press schedule is likely to give you time on weekends to spend with family and friends. The business model is well-developed, especially since you only produce branded items when customers request them. This can possibly help to keep operating costs low. Through this franchise, you may be able to help customers achieve their goals as you reach yours.
What Might Make a Minuteman Press Franchise a Good Choice?
With overhead costs kept fairly low, Minuteman Press strives to allow you to cater to your community. The customers will pick and choose which products and services they need, and then you will fill their orders.
To be part of the Minuteman Press team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
If you open a Minuteman Press franchise, you will be given benefits including a training program, area search and selection, lease negotiation, on-site training, recruitment, business setup assistance, software, and digital printing systems. If you put in the work and follow the system set up by Minuteman Press, your franchise may do well. And if you decide to sell your business down the road, the franchisor might be able to help you to sell it.
How to Open a Minuteman Press Franchise
Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, think about whether this is the right opportunity for you. Their company culture focuses on making sure the client succeeds. You can speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the diverse Minuteman Press team.
If your available liquid capital matches the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Minuteman Press franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.
Make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Minuteman Press franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. If opening a Minuteman Press franchise sounds like a good opportunity, can you afford to wait another minute?
Company Overview
About Minuteman Press
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Printing/Marketing Services, Postal & Business Centers
- Founded
- 1973
- Parent Company
- Minuteman Press Int'l.
- Leadership
- Nick Titus, President
- Corporate Address
-
61 Executive Blvd.
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1975 (48 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 100
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Africa, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada
- # of Units
- 967 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Minuteman Press franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $32,500 - $47,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $75,900 - $187,106
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off franchise fee for a new location; $5,000 off for an existing location
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- to 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 35 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Minuteman Press has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 88 hours
- Classroom Training
- 64.25 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Minuteman Press landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Minuteman Press ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
