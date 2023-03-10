Minuteman Press
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#102 Ranked #167 last year
Initial investment
$76K - $187K
Units as of 2022
967 0.0% over 3 years
Minuteman Press is a branding, marketing, and graphic design franchise that's been operating since 1973. Beginning to franchise locations in 1975, Minuteman Press helps customers design, print, and promote the needs of businesses, events, parties, and more. 

Based in more than 900 locations, Minuteman Press has continuously refined its business model. For many years, Entrepreneur has rated Minuteman Press as the top Printing & Marketing Service Franchise. With a Minuteman Press  franchise, you have an opportunity to help your community as well as grow a sustainable business as a franchisee.

Why You May Want to Start a Minuteman Press Franchise

If you're looking to help customers while still enjoying a healthy work-life balance, you may want to open a Minuteman Press franchise. You likely do not need any prior experience, as Minuteman Press will likely provide proper training. The company also offers in-store support, potentially giving you help at the local level even once your shop is operational. 

The Minutemen Press schedule is likely to give you time on weekends to spend with family and friends. The business model is well-developed, especially since you only produce branded items when customers request them. This can possibly help to keep operating costs low. Through this franchise, you may be able to help customers achieve their goals as you reach yours.

What Might Make a Minuteman Press Franchise a Good Choice?

With overhead costs kept fairly low, Minuteman Press strives to allow you to cater to your community. The customers will pick and choose which products and services they need, and then you will fill their orders. 

To be part of the Minuteman Press team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

If you open a Minuteman Press franchise, you will be given benefits including a training program, area search and selection, lease negotiation, on-site training, recruitment, business setup assistance, software, and digital printing systems. If you put in the work and follow the system set up by Minuteman Press, your franchise may do well. And if you decide to sell your business down the road, the franchisor might be able to help you to sell it.

How to Open a Minuteman Press Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, think about whether this is the right opportunity for you. Their company culture focuses on making sure the client succeeds. You can speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the diverse Minuteman Press team. 

If your available liquid capital matches the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Minuteman Press franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Minuteman Press franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. If opening a Minuteman Press franchise sounds like a good opportunity, can you afford to wait another minute?

Company Overview

About Minuteman Press

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Printing/Marketing Services, Postal & Business Centers
Founded
1973
Parent Company
Minuteman Press Int'l.
Leadership
Nick Titus, President
Corporate Address
61 Executive Blvd.
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1975 (48 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Africa, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
967 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Minuteman Press franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$32,500 - $47,500
Initial Investment
$75,900 - $187,106
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee for a new location; $5,000 off for an existing location
Royalty Fee
to 6%
Term of Agreement
35 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Minuteman Press has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
88 hours
Classroom Training
64.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Minuteman Press landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Minuteman Press ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #102 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #84 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #24 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Printing/Marketing Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Printing/Marketing Services Category

