With the world becoming increasingly interconnected, there may never be a better time to enter the shipping and mailing industry. Parcel Plus strives to understand the value of packages and how to get them from any corner of the world, straight to the client's doorstep. Safety and timeliness are their shipping goals.

Founded in 1986, Parcel Plus is a provider of packaging and shipping solutions. With the attitude that no parcel is too big or small, Parcel Plus believes it is a solid partner to big and small businesses that can rely on them to deliver on their promise.

Customers have stated that they love how they can personalize their shipping preferences with Parcel Plus' partners, including UPS, FedEx, and DHL, among others.

Since beginning to franchise in 1988, Parcel Plus has opened several locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start A Parcel Plus Franchise

With the flexibility of a well-connected shipping franchise, Parcel Plus may be anywhere customers are. Customers can always get their valuables carefully packaged, shipped, and scheduled to arrive at the specified address on time.

Besides shipping, Parcel Plus believes they are pros at creating business cards, printing, scanning, and shredding, among other services that customers may not have the time to complete on their own. The reach of the brand and its varied service range could highlight the potential for success that a Parcel Plus franchise may have.

The packaging and shipping industry is mature, but experienced brands like Parcel Plus still command respect even with increasing competition. Opening a Parcel Plus franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new and inexperienced brand that may struggle to thrive. Parcel Plus also gives exclusive territories with their units to help franchisees succeed.

What Might Make A Parcel Plus Franchise A Good Choice?

Parcel Plus believes it has become a valuable business partner to big and small market players alike, who may love it for its expertise in shipping and packaging. Being a turnkey franchise with a fairly low overhead in a huge industry, Parcel Plus may be in an excellent position to succeed.

To be part of the Parcel Plus team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open A Parcel Plus Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Parcel Plus franchising team your questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Parcel Plus team throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their units are operational.