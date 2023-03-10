FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$196K - $276K
Units as of 2022
21 4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

With the world becoming increasingly interconnected, there may never be a better time to enter the shipping and mailing industry. Parcel Plus strives to understand the value of packages and how to get them from any corner of the world, straight to the client's doorstep. Safety and timeliness are their shipping goals.

Founded in 1986, Parcel Plus is a provider of packaging and shipping solutions. With the attitude that no parcel is too big or small, Parcel Plus believes it is a solid partner to big and small businesses that can rely on them to deliver on their promise.

Customers have stated that they love how they can personalize their shipping preferences with Parcel Plus' partners, including UPS, FedEx, and DHL, among others.

Since beginning to franchise in 1988, Parcel Plus has opened several locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start A Parcel Plus Franchise

With the flexibility of a well-connected shipping franchise, Parcel Plus may be anywhere customers are. Customers can always get their valuables carefully packaged, shipped, and scheduled to arrive at the specified address on time.

Besides shipping, Parcel Plus believes they are pros at creating business cards, printing, scanning, and shredding, among other services that customers may not have the time to complete on their own. The reach of the brand and its varied service range could highlight the potential for success that a Parcel Plus franchise may have.

The packaging and shipping industry is mature, but experienced brands like Parcel Plus still command respect even with increasing competition. Opening a Parcel Plus franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new and inexperienced brand that may struggle to thrive. Parcel Plus also gives exclusive territories with their units to help franchisees succeed.

What Might Make A Parcel Plus Franchise A Good Choice?

Parcel Plus believes it has become a valuable business partner to big and small market players alike, who may love it for its expertise in shipping and packaging. Being a turnkey franchise with a fairly low overhead in a huge industry, Parcel Plus may be in an excellent position to succeed.

To be part of the Parcel Plus team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open A Parcel Plus Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Parcel Plus franchising team your questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Parcel Plus team throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their units are operational.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Parcel Plus

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Annex Brands Inc.
Leadership
Patrick F. Edd, CEO & President
Corporate Address
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
21 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Parcel Plus franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,950
Initial Investment
$196,000 - $275,950
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Parcel Plus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
72 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Parcel Plus? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Parcel Plus landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Parcel Plus.

Postal Annex+

Packing, shipping, postal, and business services
Ranked #140
Learn More

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Request Info

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

PostNet

Packing, shipping, printing, signs, marketing solutions
Ranked #374
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing