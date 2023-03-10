Navis Pack & Ship
Packing and shipping businesses tend to be in good shape when it comes to customers, as businesses and individuals constantly move goods and valuables from one place to another. Navis Pack & Ship is a commercial packing and shipping company. It is a subsidiary of Annex Brands Inc., which runs several other franchises in this packing and mailing niche.

Navis Pack & Ship was founded in 2000 and began franchising later that same year. It has over 40 locations in the United States, as well as a handful in Canada. It is looking for new locations around the globe. The company's headquarters are located in San Diego, California. 

Why You May Want to Start a Navis Pack and Ship Franchise

Navis Pack & Ship franchises operate Monday to Friday. You can run your business on your own terms and get free time in the evening, weekends, and holidays to spend with family and friends.

Navis Pack & Ship will not just sell you the franchise and leave you in the woods. They provide continuous support through sales promotion, advertising, and internet marketing. They also provide proprietary software that makes running your franchise easy. Navis Pack & Ship will also typically help you to identify the most suitable site for your franchise.

This franchisor may also help you choose qualified personnel for your franchise. The company also provides extensive training for your team, including a few dozen hours of on-the-job training, nearly double that of classroom training, and several online courses.

What Might Make a Navis Pack & Ship a Good Choice?

Navis Pack & Ship is a renowned brand in this niche, with popularity in moving valuables and special items. As a franchisee, you might tap into a growing business with a loyal customer base. A typical term of agreement runs for a renewable period of 20 years. The company also provides exclusive territories to reduce competition.

To be part of the Navis Pack & Ship team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Navis Pack & Ship Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a Navis Pack & Ship franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you are accepted as a franchisee, the company may invite you to visit corporate headquarters in San Diego, California. Navis Pack & Ship will assist you in selecting your franchise location and vetting your employees. Then, you and your team will be trained on how to run the franchise with classroom sessions and on-the-job training at one of the company's warehouses.

After completing the training, you will need to pay the initial fee and sign the various legal documents. This will mark the start of your journey to owning and operating a Navis Pack & Ship franchise.

Company Overview

About Navis Pack & Ship

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Annex Brands Inc.
Leadership
Patrick F. Edd, CEO & President
Corporate Address
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Navis Pack & Ship franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,950
Initial Investment
$101,200 - $178,750
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Navis Pack & Ship has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
