Packing and shipping businesses tend to be in good shape when it comes to customers, as businesses and individuals constantly move goods and valuables from one place to another. Navis Pack & Ship is a commercial packing and shipping company. It is a subsidiary of Annex Brands Inc., which runs several other franchises in this packing and mailing niche.

Navis Pack & Ship was founded in 2000 and began franchising later that same year. It has over 40 locations in the United States, as well as a handful in Canada. It is looking for new locations around the globe. The company's headquarters are located in San Diego, California.

Why You May Want to Start a Navis Pack and Ship Franchise

Navis Pack & Ship franchises operate Monday to Friday. You can run your business on your own terms and get free time in the evening, weekends, and holidays to spend with family and friends.

Navis Pack & Ship will not just sell you the franchise and leave you in the woods. They provide continuous support through sales promotion, advertising, and internet marketing. They also provide proprietary software that makes running your franchise easy. Navis Pack & Ship will also typically help you to identify the most suitable site for your franchise.

This franchisor may also help you choose qualified personnel for your franchise. The company also provides extensive training for your team, including a few dozen hours of on-the-job training, nearly double that of classroom training, and several online courses.

What Might Make a Navis Pack & Ship a Good Choice?

Navis Pack & Ship is a renowned brand in this niche, with popularity in moving valuables and special items. As a franchisee, you might tap into a growing business with a loyal customer base. A typical term of agreement runs for a renewable period of 20 years. The company also provides exclusive territories to reduce competition.

To be part of the Navis Pack & Ship team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Navis Pack & Ship Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a Navis Pack & Ship franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you are accepted as a franchisee, the company may invite you to visit corporate headquarters in San Diego, California. Navis Pack & Ship will assist you in selecting your franchise location and vetting your employees. Then, you and your team will be trained on how to run the franchise with classroom sessions and on-the-job training at one of the company's warehouses.

After completing the training, you will need to pay the initial fee and sign the various legal documents. This will mark the start of your journey to owning and operating a Navis Pack & Ship franchise.