Postal Annex+
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#161 Ranked #140 last year
Initial investment
$196K - $276K
Units as of 2022
308 8.1% over 3 years
Postal Annex+, established in 1985, provides shipping solutions to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company serves diverse businesses and offices by providing transportation and freight services on land, sea, and air. While you might be familiar with shipping companies that offer a single courier option, Postal Annex+ allows customers to choose between USPS, FedEx, and UPS.

Outside of delivery, Postal Annex+ customers have access to several business services. They may own or rent a private mailbox, use its high-speed copying, printing, and faxing services, purchase assorted gift items and greeting cards, and ask for key duplication services.

Why You May Want to Start a Postal Annex+ Franchise

At the heart of the Postal Annex+ franchise lies the desire to create a global shipping and business-services solution network that addresses consumers' needs. But even though the company wishes to expand its reach, it also keeps the franchisee in mind. Franchisees receive 24/7 support from Postal Annex+, a multi-week training session, and access to co-op marketing funds. 

In over 30 years of operation, Postal Annex+ has made continual efforts to improve its services and business solutions. Through in-depth research and development, these efforts resulted in a business model that may help franchisees make informed business decisions.

As a franchisee, you may also benefit from the security of using the company's intranet. Instead of suffering significant setbacks from data breaches, you may have heightened security through the company's proprietary intranet system. An additional advantage to Postal Annex+'s intranet system is the ability to tap into the combined knowledge and experience of other franchisees.

What Might Make a Postal Annex+ Franchise a Good Choice?

With diverse revenue streams and a service deemed "essential," Postal Annex+ may prove to be a community staple. Franchisees also have the opportunity to open multiple Postal Annex+ locations. These storefronts are protected territories, meaning no other franchisee will build a store within another franchisee's territory. The Postal Annex+ team will also help franchisees find the best spot for their storefront by using demographics and market research.

As you decide if you wish to open a Postal Annex+ franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Start a Postal Annex+ Franchise

To join the Postal Annex+ family, you will need to be specific about the service or business solution you intend to offer. This will then determine your initial capital, which you must meet to qualify. The initial costs will cover legal fees, training, equipment, and buildout. 

After submitting an initial inquiry and going through various interviews and background checks, if both you and Postal Annex+ agree that you're a good fit for the company, you'll enter into the company's training program. Franchisees will get multiple days of in-shop technical support, an updated point-of-sale system, and an operating guide that allows you to run your business smoothly.

Company Overview

About Postal Annex+

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
Founded
1985
Parent Company
Annex Brands Inc.
Leadership
Patrick F. Edd, CEO & President
Corporate Address
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1986 (37 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
308 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Postal Annex+ franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,950
Initial Investment
$196,000 - $275,950
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Postal Annex+ has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
72 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Postal Annex+? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Postal Annex+ landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Postal Annex+ ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #161 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #57 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

