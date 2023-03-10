Postal Annex+, established in 1985, provides shipping solutions to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company serves diverse businesses and offices by providing transportation and freight services on land, sea, and air. While you might be familiar with shipping companies that offer a single courier option, Postal Annex+ allows customers to choose between USPS, FedEx, and UPS.

Outside of delivery, Postal Annex+ customers have access to several business services. They may own or rent a private mailbox, use its high-speed copying, printing, and faxing services, purchase assorted gift items and greeting cards, and ask for key duplication services.

Why You May Want to Start a Postal Annex+ Franchise

At the heart of the Postal Annex+ franchise lies the desire to create a global shipping and business-services solution network that addresses consumers' needs. But even though the company wishes to expand its reach, it also keeps the franchisee in mind. Franchisees receive 24/7 support from Postal Annex+, a multi-week training session, and access to co-op marketing funds.

In over 30 years of operation, Postal Annex+ has made continual efforts to improve its services and business solutions. Through in-depth research and development, these efforts resulted in a business model that may help franchisees make informed business decisions.

As a franchisee, you may also benefit from the security of using the company's intranet. Instead of suffering significant setbacks from data breaches, you may have heightened security through the company's proprietary intranet system. An additional advantage to Postal Annex+'s intranet system is the ability to tap into the combined knowledge and experience of other franchisees.

What Might Make a Postal Annex+ Franchise a Good Choice?

With diverse revenue streams and a service deemed "essential," Postal Annex+ may prove to be a community staple. Franchisees also have the opportunity to open multiple Postal Annex+ locations. These storefronts are protected territories, meaning no other franchisee will build a store within another franchisee's territory. The Postal Annex+ team will also help franchisees find the best spot for their storefront by using demographics and market research.

As you decide if you wish to open a Postal Annex+ franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Start a Postal Annex+ Franchise

To join the Postal Annex+ family, you will need to be specific about the service or business solution you intend to offer. This will then determine your initial capital, which you must meet to qualify. The initial costs will cover legal fees, training, equipment, and buildout.

After submitting an initial inquiry and going through various interviews and background checks, if both you and Postal Annex+ agree that you're a good fit for the company, you'll enter into the company's training program. Franchisees will get multiple days of in-shop technical support, an updated point-of-sale system, and an operating guide that allows you to run your business smoothly.