2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#161 Ranked #140 last year
Initial investment
-
$196K - $276K
Units as of 2022
-
308 8.1% over 3 years
Postal Annex+, established in 1985, provides shipping solutions to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company serves diverse businesses and offices by providing transportation and freight services on land, sea, and air. While you might be familiar with shipping companies that offer a single courier option, Postal Annex+ allows customers to choose between USPS, FedEx, and UPS.
Outside of delivery, Postal Annex+ customers have access to several business services. They may own or rent a private mailbox, use its high-speed copying, printing, and faxing services, purchase assorted gift items and greeting cards, and ask for key duplication services.
Why You May Want to Start a Postal Annex+ Franchise
At the heart of the Postal Annex+ franchise lies the desire to create a global shipping and business-services solution network that addresses consumers' needs. But even though the company wishes to expand its reach, it also keeps the franchisee in mind. Franchisees receive 24/7 support from Postal Annex+, a multi-week training session, and access to co-op marketing funds.
In over 30 years of operation, Postal Annex+ has made continual efforts to improve its services and business solutions. Through in-depth research and development, these efforts resulted in a business model that may help franchisees make informed business decisions.
As a franchisee, you may also benefit from the security of using the company's intranet. Instead of suffering significant setbacks from data breaches, you may have heightened security through the company's proprietary intranet system. An additional advantage to Postal Annex+'s intranet system is the ability to tap into the combined knowledge and experience of other franchisees.
What Might Make a Postal Annex+ Franchise a Good Choice?
With diverse revenue streams and a service deemed "essential," Postal Annex+ may prove to be a community staple. Franchisees also have the opportunity to open multiple Postal Annex+ locations. These storefronts are protected territories, meaning no other franchisee will build a store within another franchisee's territory. The Postal Annex+ team will also help franchisees find the best spot for their storefront by using demographics and market research.
As you decide if you wish to open a Postal Annex+ franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How to Start a Postal Annex+ Franchise
To join the Postal Annex+ family, you will need to be specific about the service or business solution you intend to offer. This will then determine your initial capital, which you must meet to qualify. The initial costs will cover legal fees, training, equipment, and buildout.
After submitting an initial inquiry and going through various interviews and background checks, if both you and Postal Annex+ agree that you're a good fit for the company, you'll enter into the company's training program. Franchisees will get multiple days of in-shop technical support, an updated point-of-sale system, and an operating guide that allows you to run your business smoothly.
Company Overview
About Postal Annex+
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
- Founded
- 1985
- Parent Company
- Annex Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Patrick F. Edd, CEO & President
- Corporate Address
-
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1986 (37 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 42
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 308 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Postal Annex+ franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $196,000 - $275,950
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Postal Annex+ has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 32 hours
- Classroom Training
- 72 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Postal Annex+ landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Postal Annex+ ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
