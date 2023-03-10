Paul Davis Restoration, founded in 1966 and located in Jacksonville, Florida, is an insurance restoration network in North America. It began franchising in 1970. Today, there are more than 250 Paul Davis Restoration locations in the U.S. and Canada. They offer restoration services after natural disasters or emergencies. From hurricanes to leaking pipes, mold infestation, or fire and flood restoration, Paul Davis Restoration strives to be there for their customers when they need them most.

As you run your franchise, you will help people in the community restore their homes to beauty and ultimate functionality. The perfect candidate for a Paul Davis Restoration franchise is passionate about helping others and eager to learn about business.

Why You May Want to Start a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise

Not only do homes and businesses need regular work from small emergencies like leaking pipes, but natural disasters also happen. These incidents may allow your franchise to restore what the disaster destroyed. Paul Davis Restoration has years of business experience. Their proven business and marketing models may attract loyal and steady clientele with their professional and efficient restoration crews.

What Might Make a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?

For over 50 years, Paul Davis Restoration has been committed to providing the best restoration services in North America. The company strives to give clients a hassle-free experience by providing quality services. They are one of the top restoration companiesbecause of this commitment to professionalism and quality.

Paul Davis Restoration has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To partner with Paul Davis Restoration, you will need to make a financial investment. To be part of the team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

.

How Do You Open a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise?

Submit a franchise inquiry when you feel like you are ready to learn more about opening a Paul Davis Restoration franchise. You should also review their available markets to see which area suits your needs. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Paul Davis Restoration franchise would do well in your community. It may also be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially stable enough to open a Paul Davis Restoration franchise.

If your franchise application is accepted, you will speak to someone on the franchise team who will guide you through the following steps. Expect to complete a large amount of training before you open your doors to business.