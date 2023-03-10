Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#109 Ranked #120 last year
- Initial investment
-
$192K - $517K
- Units as of 2022
-
277 11.7% over 3 years
Paul Davis Restoration, founded in 1966 and located in Jacksonville, Florida, is an insurance restoration network in North America. It began franchising in 1970. Today, there are more than 250 Paul Davis Restoration locations in the U.S. and Canada. They offer restoration services after natural disasters or emergencies. From hurricanes to leaking pipes, mold infestation, or fire and flood restoration, Paul Davis Restoration strives to be there for their customers when they need them most.
As you run your franchise, you will help people in the community restore their homes to beauty and ultimate functionality. The perfect candidate for a Paul Davis Restoration franchise is passionate about helping others and eager to learn about business.
Why You May Want to Start a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise
Not only do homes and businesses need regular work from small emergencies like leaking pipes, but natural disasters also happen. These incidents may allow your franchise to restore what the disaster destroyed. Paul Davis Restoration has years of business experience. Their proven business and marketing models may attract loyal and steady clientele with their professional and efficient restoration crews.
What Might Make a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?
For over 50 years, Paul Davis Restoration has been committed to providing the best restoration services in North America. The company strives to give clients a hassle-free experience by providing quality services. They are one of the top restoration companiesbecause of this commitment to professionalism and quality.
Paul Davis Restoration has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To partner with Paul Davis Restoration, you will need to make a financial investment. To be part of the team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
.
How Do You Open a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise?
Submit a franchise inquiry when you feel like you are ready to learn more about opening a Paul Davis Restoration franchise. You should also review their available markets to see which area suits your needs. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Paul Davis Restoration franchise would do well in your community. It may also be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially stable enough to open a Paul Davis Restoration franchise.
If your franchise application is accepted, you will speak to someone on the franchise team who will guide you through the following steps. Expect to complete a large amount of training before you open your doors to business.
Company Overview
About Paul Davis Restoration
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1966
- Parent Company
- FS Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Rich Wilson, CEO & President
- Corporate Address
-
7251 Salisbury Rd., #6
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1970 (53 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 139
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 277 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Paul Davis Restoration franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000 - $130,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $191,740 - $517,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.75%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Paul Davis Restoration offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
- Third Party Financing
- Paul Davis Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 100 hours
- Classroom Training
- 230 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Paul Davis Restoration? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Paul Davis Restoration landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Paul Davis Restoration ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Paul Davis Restoration.
Clothes Mentor
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
Elements Massage
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.