Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration

Insurance restoration
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#109 Ranked #120 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$192K - $517K
Units as of 2022
277 11.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Paul Davis Restoration, founded in 1966 and located in Jacksonville, Florida, is an insurance restoration network in North America. It began franchising in 1970. Today, there are more than 250 Paul Davis Restoration locations in the U.S. and Canada. They offer restoration services after natural disasters or emergencies. From hurricanes to leaking pipes, mold infestation, or fire and flood restoration, Paul Davis Restoration strives to be there for their customers when they need them most. 

As you run your franchise, you will help people in the community restore their homes to beauty and ultimate functionality. The perfect candidate for a Paul Davis Restoration franchise is passionate about helping others and eager to learn about business.

Why You May Want to Start a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise

Not only do homes and businesses need regular work from small emergencies like leaking pipes, but natural disasters also happen. These incidents may allow your franchise to restore what the disaster destroyed. Paul Davis Restoration has years of business experience. Their proven business and marketing models may attract loyal and steady clientele with their professional and efficient restoration crews.

What Might Make a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?

For over 50 years, Paul Davis Restoration has been committed to providing the best restoration services in North America. The company strives to give clients a hassle-free experience by providing quality services. They are one of the top restoration companiesbecause of this commitment to professionalism and quality.

Paul Davis Restoration has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

To partner with Paul Davis Restoration, you will need to make a financial investment. To be part of the team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Paul Davis Restoration Franchise?

Submit a franchise inquiry when you feel like you are ready to learn more about opening a Paul Davis Restoration franchise. You should also review their available markets to see which area suits your needs. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Paul Davis Restoration franchise would do well in your community. It may also be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially stable enough to open a Paul Davis Restoration franchise.

If your franchise application is accepted, you will speak to someone on the franchise team who will guide you through the following steps. Expect to complete a large amount of training before you open your doors to business. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Paul Davis Restoration

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1966
Parent Company
FS Brands Inc.
Leadership
Rich Wilson, CEO & President
Corporate Address
7251 Salisbury Rd., #6
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1970 (53 years)
# of employees at HQ
139
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
277 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Paul Davis Restoration franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000 - $130,000
Initial Investment
$191,740 - $517,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.75%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Paul Davis Restoration offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Paul Davis Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
100 hours
Classroom Training
230 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Paul Davis Restoration? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Paul Davis Restoration landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Paul Davis Restoration ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #109 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #62 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Paul Davis Restoration.

Clothes Mentor

Women's clothing and accessories resale stores
Request Info

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing