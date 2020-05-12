The 5 Top-Ranked Restoration Franchises You Can Start

May 12, 2020 2 min read

People are stuck at home right now, and spending all day inside can make you more likely to notice that leak or bit of water damage — all the wear and tear that tends to occur to homes over time. The companies from the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 are filling a much-needed role, and these top five , in particular, can allow you to make a smart investment while helping your community.

Entrepreneur Rank: 27

27 Initial investment: $160,075 to $213,950

$160,075 to $213,950 Initial franchise fee: $50,000

$50,000 New units in 2019: 28 units (+1.7 percent)

Servpro is the top-ranked restoration company on the Franchise 500 this year. The company and its franchisees specialize in disaster restoration to both commercial and residential customers whose property has suffered fire or water damage.

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 44

44 Initial investment: $70,100 to $226,900

$70,100 to $226,900 Initial franchise fee: $29,000 to $49,000

$29,000 to $49,000 New units in 2019: 25 units (+14.0 percent)

911 Restoration has more than 180 territories throughout the U.S. and Canada. These franchises offer restoration for water damage, sanitization and more to both residential and commercial clients.

Related: Laid Off? Here Are 8 of the Best Cleaning and House-Maintenance Franchises You Can Buy Now.

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 121

121 Initial investment: $72,765 to $192,615

$72,765 to $192,615 Initial franchise fee: $50,000

$50,000 New units in 2019: 22 units (+8.4 percent)

PuroClean franchisees manage a crew that helps residential and commercial owners with cleanups for burst pipes, fire or storm damage and more. According to the company’s website, a franchise owner’s primary duties include marketing the business and forming relationships with local insurance agencies to drive business.

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 130

130 Initial investment: $132,099 to $206,728

$132,099 to $206,728 Initial franchise fee: $59,000 - $84,500

$59,000 - $84,500 New units in 2019: 32 units (+50.0 percent)

Seattle-based 1-800-Water Damage unsurprisingly focuses on all the different types of water damage that can affect a home or business. That includes water extraction, sewage cleanup, drying, dehumidification, odor control, disinfecting, carpet cleaning, debris removal and mold remediation.

Related: The 5 Top-Ranked Franchises You Can Buy for as Little as 5 Figures

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 167

167 Initial investment: $79,100 to $183,350

$79,100 to $183,350 Initial franchise fee: $49,500

$49,500 New units in 2019: 35 units (+21.1 percent)

Restoration 1, a Texas-based business, has been franchising for more than a decade now and had just over 200 U.S. franchises in 2019. Franchisees offer a variety of services like water extraction, fire damage restoration and general maintenance.