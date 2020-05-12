The 5 Top-Ranked Restoration Franchises You Can Start
People are stuck at home right now, and spending all day inside can make you more likely to notice that leak or bit of water damage — all the wear and tear that tends to occur to homes over time. The restoration companies from the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 are filling a much-needed role, and these top five franchises, in particular, can allow you to make a smart investment while helping your community.
1. Servpro
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 27
- Initial investment: $160,075 to $213,950
- Initial franchise fee: $50,000
- New units in 2019: 28 units (+1.7 percent)
Servpro is the top-ranked restoration company on the Franchise 500 this year. The company and its franchisees specialize in disaster restoration to both commercial and residential customers whose property has suffered fire or water damage.
2. 911 Restoration
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 44
- Initial investment: $70,100 to $226,900
- Initial franchise fee: $29,000 to $49,000
- New units in 2019: 25 units (+14.0 percent)
911 Restoration has more than 180 territories throughout the U.S. and Canada. These franchises offer restoration for water damage, sanitization and more to both residential and commercial clients.
3. PuroClean
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 121
- Initial investment: $72,765 to $192,615
- Initial franchise fee: $50,000
- New units in 2019: 22 units (+8.4 percent)
PuroClean franchisees manage a crew that helps residential and commercial owners with cleanups for burst pipes, fire or storm damage and more. According to the company’s website, a franchise owner’s primary duties include marketing the business and forming relationships with local insurance agencies to drive business.
4. 1-800 Water Damage
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 130
- Initial investment: $132,099 to $206,728
- Initial franchise fee: $59,000 - $84,500
- New units in 2019: 32 units (+50.0 percent)
Seattle-based 1-800-Water Damage unsurprisingly focuses on all the different types of water damage that can affect a home or business. That includes water extraction, sewage cleanup, drying, dehumidification, odor control, disinfecting, carpet cleaning, debris removal and mold remediation.
5. Restoration 1
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 167
- Initial investment: $79,100 to $183,350
- Initial franchise fee: $49,500
- New units in 2019: 35 units (+21.1 percent)
Restoration 1, a Texas-based business, has been franchising for more than a decade now and had just over 200 U.S. franchises in 2019. Franchisees offer a variety of services like water extraction, fire damage restoration and general maintenance.