911 Restoration
Residential and commercial property restoration
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
7721 Densmore Ave.
Van Nuys, CA 91406
CEO
Idan Shpizear
Parent Company
911 Restoration Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,100 - $226,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $49,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
911 Restoration offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
911 Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3