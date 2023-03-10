Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #420 last year
- Initial investment
-
$84K - $227K
- Units as of 2022
-
264 50.9% over 3 years
Do you like to repair house damage? Then 911 Restoration may be for you! 911 Restoration is a U.S.-based franchise that helps its clients rejuvenate their homes and offices following a disaster. The premier services they provide include sanitization, water damage, mold, fire, and flood restoration services. When you complete each job, you are restoring more than a structure; you are restoring your client's peace of mind and daily normalcy.
The client base consists of those in residential and commercial areas. 911 Restoration was founded in 2003 and began franchising in 2007. The company is spread over more than 200 territories and is experiencing continued growth in the U.S. and Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a 911 Restoration Franchise?
To become a franchisee, you do not have to have prior experience in restoration services. However, you should possess strong business and sales skills. Your marketing campaigns might be managed by the in-house search engine optimization (SEO) and Google pay-per-click (PPC) management teams. When purchasing or renting restoration equipment or vehicles, you can enjoy discounts and deals through the multiple national purchasing agreements the franchisor has with various vendors.
911 Restoration has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 911 Restoration brand is nationally recognized, and it is possible to leverage this image as you work.
What Might Make a 911 Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the 911 Restoration team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, ongoing fees may include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
In-house financing and partnerships may also be provided to the individuals who lack funds but show great potential at succeeding in the business.
With franchisor support, 911 Restoration works to generate damage leads for franchisees. Franchisees may also get to benefit from the 24/7 support provided by the franchiser.
How To Open a 911 Restoration Franchise
To begin the process of opening a 911 Restoration franchise, you can submit an inquiry form. If the brand finds you to be a good fit, they may contact you and begin the process. It is your job to complete your due diligence and explore the brand and opportunity in its entirety. This also includes speaking to current 911 Restoration franchisees.
After completing your due diligence, you may be allowed to meet with 911 Restoration executives as you interview and attend discovery day. Your franchise representative will guide you as you get ready to sign your franchise agreement, pay your required fees, and attend training. Soon, you may be helping your first client restore their property and peace of mind.
Company Overview
About 911 Restoration
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2003
- Parent Company
- 911 Restoration Franchise Inc.
- Leadership
- Miri Offir, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7721 Densmore Ave.
Van Nuys, CA 91406
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 39
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 264 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 911 Restoration franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,000 - $49,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $83,600 - $227,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3-10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- 911 Restoration offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- 911 Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 152 hours
- Classroom Training
- 34 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where 911 Restoration landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where 911 Restoration ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
