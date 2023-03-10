911 Restoration
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #420 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$84K - $227K
Units as of 2022
264 50.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Do you like to repair house damage? Then 911 Restoration may be for you! 911 Restoration is a U.S.-based franchise that helps its clients rejuvenate their homes and offices following a disaster. The premier services they provide include sanitization, water damage, mold, fire, and flood restoration services. When you complete each job, you are restoring more than a structure; you are restoring your client's peace of mind and daily normalcy. 

The client base consists of those in residential and commercial areas. 911 Restoration was founded in 2003 and began franchising in 2007. The company is spread over more than 200 territories and is experiencing continued growth in the U.S. and Canada. 

Why You May Want to Start a 911 Restoration Franchise?

To become a franchisee, you do not have to have prior experience in restoration services. However, you should possess strong business and sales skills. Your marketing campaigns might be managed by the in-house search engine optimization (SEO) and Google pay-per-click (PPC) management teams. When purchasing or renting restoration equipment or vehicles, you can enjoy discounts and deals through the multiple national purchasing agreements the franchisor has with various vendors.

911 Restoration has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 911 Restoration brand is nationally recognized, and it is possible to leverage this image as you work.

What Might Make a 911 Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the 911 Restoration team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, ongoing fees may include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

In-house financing and partnerships may also be provided to the individuals who lack funds but show great potential at succeeding in the business. 

With franchisor support, 911 Restoration works to generate damage leads for franchisees. Franchisees may also get to benefit from the 24/7 support provided by the franchiser.

How To Open a 911 Restoration Franchise

To begin the process of opening a 911 Restoration franchise, you can submit an inquiry form. If the brand finds you to be a good fit, they may contact you and begin the process. It is your job to complete your due diligence and explore the brand and opportunity in its entirety. This also includes speaking to current 911 Restoration franchisees.

After completing your due diligence, you may be allowed to meet with 911 Restoration executives as you interview and attend discovery day. Your franchise representative will guide you as you get ready to sign your franchise agreement, pay your required fees, and attend training. Soon, you may be helping your first client restore their property and peace of mind. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About 911 Restoration

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2003
Parent Company
911 Restoration Franchise Inc.
Leadership
Miri Offir, CEO
Corporate Address
7721 Densmore Ave.
Van Nuys, CA 91406
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
264 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 911 Restoration franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,000 - $49,000
Initial Investment
$83,600 - $227,400
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
911 Restoration offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
911 Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
152 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like 911 Restoration? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 911 Restoration landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where 911 Restoration ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #71 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #121 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to 911 Restoration.

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Hi-Five Sports

Youth sports programs and facilities
Request Info

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Rumble

Boxing fitness studios
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing