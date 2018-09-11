Founded
1990
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
6001 Hiatus Rd., #13
Tamarac, FL 33321
CEO
Mark Davis
Parent Company
PuroSystems LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,732 - $190,582
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
PuroClean offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
PuroClean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
47.5 hours
Classroom Training:
81 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2