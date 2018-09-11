Servpro started out in 1967 as a painting business. Two years later, founders Ted and Doris Isaacson began franchising it as a cleaning and restoration company. In 1988, they moved the company from Sacramento, California to Gallatin, Tennessee in order to be within 600 miles of 50 percent of the U.S. population.

Servpro franchisees specialize in disaster restoration, offering cleanup and repairs to both commercial and residential customers whose property has suffered fire or water damage. They also offer mold remediation, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct and HVAC cleaning, and other related services.