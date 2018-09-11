Founded
1967
Franchising Since
1969 (49 Years)
Corporate Address
801 Industrial Blvd.
Gallatin, TN 37066
CEO
Sue Steen
Parent Company
Servpro Industries Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$159,325 - $213,200
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$105,000 - $110,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,000 - $49,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Servpro offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
Servpro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
88.5 hours
Classroom Training:
134.5 hours
Additional Training:
Business development program
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10
Servpro franchisees specialize in disaster restoration, offering cleanup and repairs to both commercial and residential customers whose property has suffered fire or water damage. They also offer mold remediation, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct and HVAC cleaning, and other related services.