Founded

1967

Franchising Since

1969 (49 Years)

Corporate Address

801 Industrial Blvd.
Gallatin, TN 37066

CEO

Sue Steen

Parent Company

Servpro Industries Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$159,325 - $213,200

Liquid Cash Requirement

$105,000 - $110,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,000 - $49,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3-10%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Servpro offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory

Servpro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

88.5 hours

Classroom Training:

134.5 hours

Additional Training:

Business development program

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 10

Servpro is ranked #12 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Servpro started out in 1967 as a painting business. Two years later, founders Ted and Doris Isaacson began franchising it as a cleaning and restoration company. In 1988, they moved the company from Sacramento, California to Gallatin, Tennessee in order to be within 600 miles of 50 percent of the U.S. population.

Servpro franchisees specialize in disaster restoration, offering cleanup and repairs to both commercial and residential customers whose property has suffered fire or water damage. They also offer mold remediation, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct and HVAC cleaning, and other related services.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $159,325 High - $213,200
Units
+1.6%+26 UNITS (1 Year) +3.6%+58 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.

The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.

These 10 stars of Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 list are leading the pack when it comes to growth and success.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
The Top 10 Franchises of 2014

The Top 10 Franchises of 2014

These 10 franchises are leading the way into the New Year.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 11th, 2018
