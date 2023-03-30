Are you passionate about bringing spaces back to life? Then opening a Servpro franchise may be for you. With over 2,000 franchises nationwide, Servpro is one of the leading restoration companies in the United States.

Although Servpro started as a painting business in 1967, it's now one of the most acclaimed restoration companies in the U.S. and Canada. Servpro specializes in the cleaning, repairing, and reconstructing commercial and residential buildings that have undergone water, fire, or smoke damage. Over time, they have expanded their portfolio to offer mold remediation, carpet cleaning services, upholstery, air duct, and HVAC cleaning, among other credential services.

With over five decades in the cleaning industry, Servpro may be a trusted restoration business. All Servpro employees are professionally trained to handle biohazard decontamination, chemical spills, and general cleaning.

Why You May Want to Start a Servpro Franchise

Opening a Servpro franchise not only means you get to provide exceptional cleaning services, but also offers you the opportunity to help breathe new life to buildings that have undergone water, smoke, or fire damage.

In 1992, Servpro opened a national training center to train franchisees and their employees in restoration and mitigation skills. So besides getting to become a Servpro franchisee, you might also learn new useful skills. The fact that Servpro has built a name for itself and is willing to offer a variety of support services may take a huge burden off the chests of franchisees—especially compared to starting a business from scratch.

When Servpro started, one of the main goals was to enable people from all walks of life to have financial freedom by opening their own businesses. As per the available franchise business models, you can usually customize yours to suit your goals, so long as you're within a certain overall design.

What Might Make a Servpro Franchise a Good Choice?

Servpro strives to help its community by restoring one residential or commercial residence at a time.

Servpro has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 an impressive number of times since its inception. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that consist of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Servpro team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

It may be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to open and operate a Servpro franchise.

How to Open a Servpro Franchise

If you're ready to dive into restoration, the first step is to evaluate your community for the perfect location. If you find yourself wanting to serve residential clients, consider whether your area tends to have frequent flooding or frozen pipe issues. Dryer climates might have more fire damage, while more moist climates could have a greater need for mold remediation. And as a part of the Servpro team, the company encourages network support for larger commercial projects.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you'll want to do your due diligence and make sure this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Servpro team. After you feel confident about your decision to open a Servpro franchise, serve your community and restore what's been lost!