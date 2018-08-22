Restoration 1
Water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
5113 Steinbeck Bend Dr.
Waco, TX 76708
CEO
Gary Findley
Parent Company
Restoration 1 Franchise Holding LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$77,950 - $182,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Restoration 1 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$7,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
62 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4