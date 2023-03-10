Signing out of account, Standby...
-
N/R Ranked #322 last year
- Initial investment
-
$95K - $226K
- Units as of 2022
-
281 39.8% over 3 years
Clients are likely to be stressed when damages to their homes or property occur. Getting that damage restored should not be stressful. This is where Restoration 1 comes in. The company strives to take the stress out of home restoration projects.
Restoration 1 specializes in providing restoration services for water, mold, and fire damage. The brand has been in the restoration business since 2016 and has more than 250 different locations.
Why You May Want to Start a Restoration 1 Franchise
Restoration 1 follows a sound business model and is in an essential business. Opening a Restoration 1 franchise may be an excellent opportunity if you are looking to run your own business. As a franchisee, you must also have a desire to help people in their time of need. Operating a Restoration 1 franchise is an essential service, especially following a traumatic event, and clients will be putting their homes and properties into your hands.
This business's potential may be high, as the company has plenty of prime territories for new franchisees to choose from. The market is typically receptive to this company, so you may be set up for success from the beginning. Restoration 1 is well-known in the restoration industry, potentially making it a nice business to run. The restoration industry is important, which may ensure that restoration services are in demand year-round.
The unique marketing strategy employed by Restoration 1 may allow franchisees to have an advantage in the market over their competition. This business also comes with a lean workforce and can be operated as a home-based business, potentially keeping overhead costs low. It also can be operated through absentee ownership, further allowing franchisees to run the franchise as is best for them.
What Might Make a Restoration 1 Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Restoration 1 team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Restoration 1 may offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, which will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The term of agreement for a Restoration 1 franchise is typically 10 years, at which point the franchisor and franchisee can decide if they wish to continue operating in business together.
Despite home and property restoration sounding like a specialized and complicated business, it can be easy to learn and operate with the support of the Restoration 1 company.
How to Open a Restoration 1 Franchise
As you decide if opening a Restoration 1 franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible brand growth.
Additionally, before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Restoration 1 team.
Restore what's been lost and submit an inquiry form today!
Company Overview
About Restoration 1
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Stellar Service Brands
- Leadership
- Danielle Wright, Chief Development Officer
- Corporate Address
-
2929 Carlisle St.
Dallas, TX 75204
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 22
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 281 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Restoration 1 franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,900 - $64,275
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $95,000 - $225,625
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $175,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $7,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Restoration 1 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 28 hours
- Classroom Training
- 83 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Restoration 1 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
