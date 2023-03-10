Clients are likely to be stressed when damages to their homes or property occur. Getting that damage restored should not be stressful. This is where Restoration 1 comes in. The company strives to take the stress out of home restoration projects.

Restoration 1 specializes in providing restoration services for water, mold, and fire damage. The brand has been in the restoration business since 2016 and has more than 250 different locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Restoration 1 Franchise

Restoration 1 follows a sound business model and is in an essential business. Opening a Restoration 1 franchise may be an excellent opportunity if you are looking to run your own business. As a franchisee, you must also have a desire to help people in their time of need. Operating a Restoration 1 franchise is an essential service, especially following a traumatic event, and clients will be putting their homes and properties into your hands.

This business's potential may be high, as the company has plenty of prime territories for new franchisees to choose from. The market is typically receptive to this company, so you may be set up for success from the beginning. Restoration 1 is well-known in the restoration industry, potentially making it a nice business to run. The restoration industry is important, which may ensure that restoration services are in demand year-round.

The unique marketing strategy employed by Restoration 1 may allow franchisees to have an advantage in the market over their competition. This business also comes with a lean workforce and can be operated as a home-based business, potentially keeping overhead costs low. It also can be operated through absentee ownership, further allowing franchisees to run the franchise as is best for them.

What Might Make a Restoration 1 Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Restoration 1 team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Restoration 1 may offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, which will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The term of agreement for a Restoration 1 franchise is typically 10 years, at which point the franchisor and franchisee can decide if they wish to continue operating in business together.

Despite home and property restoration sounding like a specialized and complicated business, it can be easy to learn and operate with the support of the Restoration 1 company.

How to Open a Restoration 1 Franchise

As you decide if opening a Restoration 1 franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible brand growth.

Additionally, before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Restoration 1 team.

Restore what's been lost and submit an inquiry form today!