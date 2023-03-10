Restoration 1
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #322 last year
Initial investment
$95K - $226K
Units as of 2022
281 39.8% over 3 years
Clients are likely to be stressed when damages to their homes or property occur. Getting that damage restored should not be stressful. This is where Restoration 1 comes in. The company strives to take the stress out of home restoration projects.

Restoration 1 specializes in providing restoration services for water, mold, and fire damage. The brand has been in the restoration business since 2016 and has more than 250 different locations. 

Why You May Want to Start a Restoration 1 Franchise

Restoration 1 follows a sound business model and is in an essential business. Opening a Restoration 1 franchise may be an excellent opportunity if you are looking to run your own business. As a franchisee, you must also have a desire to help people in their time of need. Operating a Restoration 1 franchise is an essential service, especially following a traumatic event, and clients will be putting their homes and properties into your hands. 

This business's potential may be high, as the company has plenty of prime territories for new franchisees to choose from. The market is typically receptive to this company, so you may be set up for success from the beginning. Restoration 1 is well-known in the restoration industry, potentially making it a nice business to run. The restoration industry is important, which may ensure that restoration services are in demand year-round.

The unique marketing strategy employed by Restoration 1 may allow franchisees to have an advantage in the market over their competition. This business also comes with a lean workforce and can be operated as a home-based business, potentially keeping overhead costs low. It also can be operated through absentee ownership, further allowing franchisees to run the franchise as is best for them.

What Might Make a Restoration 1 Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Restoration 1 team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Restoration 1 may offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, which will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The term of agreement for a Restoration 1 franchise is typically 10 years, at which point the franchisor and franchisee can decide if they wish to continue operating in business together.

Despite home and property restoration sounding like a specialized and complicated business, it can be easy to learn and operate with the support of the Restoration 1 company. 

How to Open a Restoration 1 Franchise

As you decide if opening a Restoration 1 franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible brand growth.

Additionally, before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Restoration 1 team. 

Restore what's been lost and submit an inquiry form today!

Company Overview

About Restoration 1

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Stellar Service Brands
Leadership
Danielle Wright, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
2929 Carlisle St.
Dallas, TX 75204
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
281 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Restoration 1 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900 - $64,275
Initial Investment
$95,000 - $225,625
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$7,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Restoration 1 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
83 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Restoration 1 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Restoration 1 ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #117 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #98 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #97 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #57 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #89 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

