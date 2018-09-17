1-800 Water Damage
Restoration
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
731 Fairfield Ct.
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
CEO
Rusty Amarante
Parent Company
Belfor Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,000 - $227,624
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$59,000 - $84,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-11%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
1-800 Water Damage offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
1-800 Water Damage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
66 hours
Additional Training:
Training videos, webinars, seminars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1