Property restoration
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#153 Ranked #104 last year
Initial investment
$51K - $295K
Units as of 2022
172 79.2% over 3 years
1-800 Water Damage is a unique restoration company that performs a variety of services. These include emergency mitigation, water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, and mold remediation. The company's mission is to help people return their property to its original state. It also provides solutions to bring safety and security back to your home.

Tim Fagan, the current president of the company, purchased his father's restoration company upon his father's retirement. Many years later the company was purchased by Belfor, which asked him to remain as president of the newly acquired 1-800 Water Damage. 1-800 Water Damage has expanded to include many locations all over the country. It is one of the fastest-growing restoration companies in the United States. Franchisees put smiles back on the faces of home and property owners affected by disasters.

Why You Should Start an 1-800 Water Damage Franchise

1-800 Water Damage is part of the Belfor Franchise Group, the largest property restoration company in the world. This relationship has improved 1-800 Water Damage's access to resources, so it can now provide better and faster service to clients. 

With Belfor Group's extensive experience in the industry, you don't have to worry about creating an effective franchise system. The company provides extensive coaching to develop business acumen with an emphasis on professional knowledge through their well-rounded approach to training. With corporate support, you will have resources to encourage you not just as you get started, but every step of the way.

What Might Make 1-800 Water Damage Franchise a Good Choice?

As a 1-800 Water Damage franchisee, you'll have exclusive rights to a large territory, and you'll also have access to much larger projects through the company's National Disaster Response Team. Additionally, the company's knowledgeable team is passionate about its services, and this shows in the quality of its work.

In order to be part of the 1-800 Water Damage team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential set-up fees. On top of franchise benefits, the restoration industry is typically a durable one. Even during times of economic stress, it continues to develop.

How to Open Your Own 1-800 Water Damage Franchise

To become a 1-800 Water Damage franchise, you’ll need to review a Franchise Disclosure Document, so you can prepare by chatting with an attorney who can help you understand what you’re reading. As part of the onboarding process, the company will usually set up a day for you to meet with the 1-800 Water Damage team. This is a great opportunity for you to see if the company culture is a good fit for you. You can also use this time to ask any questions you have about your potential franchise location. 

Are you ready to dive into your own 1-800 Water Damage franchise? 

Company Overview

About 1-800 Water Damage

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1988
Parent Company
Belfor Franchise Group
Leadership
Tim Fagan, President
Corporate Address
731 Fairfield Ct.
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2002 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ
45
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
172 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 1-800 Water Damage franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$14,900 - $59,000
Initial Investment
$50,789 - $294,984
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
1-800 Water Damage offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Third Party Financing
1-800 Water Damage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 1-800 Water Damage landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where 1-800 Water Damage ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #153 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #80 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #56 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #61 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

