1-800 Water Damage is a unique restoration company that performs a variety of services. These include emergency mitigation, water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, and mold remediation. The company's mission is to help people return their property to its original state. It also provides solutions to bring safety and security back to your home.

Tim Fagan, the current president of the company, purchased his father's restoration company upon his father's retirement. Many years later the company was purchased by Belfor, which asked him to remain as president of the newly acquired 1-800 Water Damage. 1-800 Water Damage has expanded to include many locations all over the country. It is one of the fastest-growing restoration companies in the United States. Franchisees put smiles back on the faces of home and property owners affected by disasters.

Why You Should Start an 1-800 Water Damage Franchise

1-800 Water Damage is part of the Belfor Franchise Group, the largest property restoration company in the world. This relationship has improved 1-800 Water Damage's access to resources, so it can now provide better and faster service to clients.

With Belfor Group's extensive experience in the industry, you don't have to worry about creating an effective franchise system. The company provides extensive coaching to develop business acumen with an emphasis on professional knowledge through their well-rounded approach to training. With corporate support, you will have resources to encourage you not just as you get started, but every step of the way.

What Might Make 1-800 Water Damage Franchise a Good Choice?

As a 1-800 Water Damage franchisee, you'll have exclusive rights to a large territory, and you'll also have access to much larger projects through the company's National Disaster Response Team. Additionally, the company's knowledgeable team is passionate about its services, and this shows in the quality of its work.

In order to be part of the 1-800 Water Damage team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential set-up fees. On top of franchise benefits, the restoration industry is typically a durable one. Even during times of economic stress, it continues to develop.

How to Open Your Own 1-800 Water Damage Franchise

To become a 1-800 Water Damage franchise, you’ll need to review a Franchise Disclosure Document, so you can prepare by chatting with an attorney who can help you understand what you’re reading. As part of the onboarding process, the company will usually set up a day for you to meet with the 1-800 Water Damage team. This is a great opportunity for you to see if the company culture is a good fit for you. You can also use this time to ask any questions you have about your potential franchise location.

Are you ready to dive into your own 1-800 Water Damage franchise?