Founded in 2011, Bactronix is a national cleaning company focused on "fighting the invisible enemy". Their primary services include mold and bug removal, duct cleaning, and disinfecting the places you live and work.

Bactronix began franchising in 2015 and has opened several locations since then.

Bactronix uses hospital-grade products and advanced technology for your health and peace of mind. They provide cleaning and testing services for residential and commercial clients. Bactronix also sells some of their cleaners, so you may always have access to quality cleaners and keep harmful bacteria and viruses at bay.

Why You May Want to Start a Bactronix Franchise

As a company with a foundation of honesty, trust, and goodwill, these are the qualities that will make a good franchisee. Bactronix cares about the people they serve and the world we live in. If you are health-conscious and eco-friendly, this could be a great franchise for you.

Opening a Bactronix franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Bactronix has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

What Might Make a Bactronix Franchise a Good Choice? 

Bactronix works to make the world healthier and to earn the trust of its clients. They also consider the impact their products and services have on the environment–not just the job they do. Bactronix provides exclusive territories to franchisees and gives training and support for the testing and marketing franchises.

To be part of the Bactronix team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. 

How To Open a Bactronix Franchise 

As you decide if opening a Bactronix franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bactronix franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

While Bactronix provides their franchisees with lots of information and support, it is crucial to perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bactronix franchising team questions to help determine if this is a good match for you.

Once you are awarded a franchise with Bactronix, they will help you with a complete startup package. Franchisees will receive multiple days of classroom training covering business, product, testing, and presenting basics. They will also receive on-the-job training and continued support from the Bactronix company. Franchisees will also receive training certifications, operations manuals, and marketing materials.

Company Overview

About Bactronix

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2011
Leadership
Joseph Kleynjans, President/CEO
Corporate Address
333 Rouser Rd., Bldg. 4, #103
Moon Township, PA 15108
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
15 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bactronix franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$64,600 - $110,600
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bactronix has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bactronix landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

