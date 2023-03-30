Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$65K - $111K
- Units as of 2020
-
15 275.0% over 3 years
Founded in 2011, Bactronix is a national cleaning company focused on "fighting the invisible enemy". Their primary services include mold and bug removal, duct cleaning, and disinfecting the places you live and work.
Bactronix began franchising in 2015 and has opened several locations since then.
Bactronix uses hospital-grade products and advanced technology for your health and peace of mind. They provide cleaning and testing services for residential and commercial clients. Bactronix also sells some of their cleaners, so you may always have access to quality cleaners and keep harmful bacteria and viruses at bay.
Why You May Want to Start a Bactronix Franchise
As a company with a foundation of honesty, trust, and goodwill, these are the qualities that will make a good franchisee. Bactronix cares about the people they serve and the world we live in. If you are health-conscious and eco-friendly, this could be a great franchise for you.
Opening a Bactronix franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Bactronix has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Bactronix Franchise a Good Choice?
Bactronix works to make the world healthier and to earn the trust of its clients. They also consider the impact their products and services have on the environment–not just the job they do. Bactronix provides exclusive territories to franchisees and gives training and support for the testing and marketing franchises.
To be part of the Bactronix team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.
How To Open a Bactronix Franchise
As you decide if opening a Bactronix franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bactronix franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
While Bactronix provides their franchisees with lots of information and support, it is crucial to perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bactronix franchising team questions to help determine if this is a good match for you.
Once you are awarded a franchise with Bactronix, they will help you with a complete startup package. Franchisees will receive multiple days of classroom training covering business, product, testing, and presenting basics. They will also receive on-the-job training and continued support from the Bactronix company. Franchisees will also receive training certifications, operations manuals, and marketing materials.
Company Overview
About Bactronix
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2011
- Leadership
- Joseph Kleynjans, President/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
333 Rouser Rd., Bldg. 4, #103
Moon Township, PA 15108
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 15 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bactronix franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $64,600 - $110,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Bactronix has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Bactronix landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
