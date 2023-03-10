Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#407 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$155K - $280K
Units as of 2022
155 64.9% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Stores, Pet Grooming
Founded
2007
Leadership
Ricardo Azevedo, CEO
Corporate Address
7575 Dr. Phillips Blvd., #275
Orlando, FL 32819
More from Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Woof Gang is the leading pet grooming and retail franchise concept in North America

With more than 200 locations open or under development, Woof Gang offers best in class grooming, and a unique retail experience; our gourmet treats are made with love, and we offer just the best quality pet products. Each location is a committed to the happiness, well-being, and health of pets. And also, how they look!

OWNING A WOOF GANG IS A TREAT!

Average store sales are 3x higher than the investment. That makes Woof Gang among the very best economics in franchising

  • $665,000 AVERAGE STORE SALES
  • $218,000 AVERAGE INVESTMENT COST
  • Our unique Grooming and Pet Retail concept provides dual sources of revenue and a one-stop shop for our guests
  • We have a passion for best-in-class grooming, with 1 million dogs groomed per year and average Google rating of 4.5 stars!
  • We are the best place for treats, our proprietary products provide a unique competitive advantage in retail without the operational costs of running a bakery
  • Multi-Unit and Veteran discounts available!

WOOF GANG HAS A UNIQUE AND EXCITING BRAND

Woof Gang’s brand is instantly recognizable and attractive. With our unique colors and brand components you will be leading the pack out of the gate!

Now is the best time to join the brand you’ll be proud to wear on your shirts for the rest of your life!

JOIN A BOOMING AND RESILIENT INDUSTRY!

A remarkably high and growing demand exists for our products and services offered by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, these facts are to howl about:

  • In 2021, $123.6 billion was spent within the pet industry in the U.S
  • Recession resilient growth (2001-2003: 7% , 2007-2009: 5%, 2020: 5%)
  • There are 85 million pet households in the U.S
  • 95% of pet owners consider their pet to be part of the family

NO LONE WOLVES IN THIS PACK!

Your success is our goal! That's why Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has invested in comprehensive training programs that ensure that new franchisees are educated, prepared, understand the process and are ready to run a successful store. In addition, our unique investments in our support teams and technology stack will help you achieve business success by providing you with:

  • 40+ Hours dedicated to on-the-job training
  • Cutting edge site selection support and access to our real estate broker network and lease negotiations
  • Enhanced digital presence through our search optimized site, and access to our preferred local digital marketing consultants
  • Proprietary Grooming processes for a streamlined and personalized experience for our customers
  • National negotiated discounts on products and equipment for being part of the pack.
  • CRM for personalized marketing
  • E-commerce capabilities through our branded App.

WHO IS A GOOD FIT?

  • A passion for people and pets
  • Enjoy a fast paced and dynamic environment
  • Possess natural customer service skills
  • A willingness to follow training and operational standards
  • $250,000 net worth / $75,000 liquidity
  • Discounts available for Multi-Unit and Qualified U.S Armed Forces Veterans

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
155 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$155,300 - $280,400
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40+ hours
Classroom Training
10+ hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #407 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

