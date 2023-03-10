Woof Gang is the leading pet grooming and retail franchise concept in North America

With more than 200 locations open or under development, Woof Gang offers best in class grooming, and a unique retail experience; our gourmet treats are made with love, and we offer just the best quality pet products. Each location is a committed to the happiness, well-being, and health of pets. And also, how they look!

OWNING A WOOF GANG IS A TREAT!

Average store sales are 3x higher than the investment. That makes Woof Gang among the very best economics in franchising

$665,000 AVERAGE STORE SALES

$218,000 AVERAGE INVESTMENT COST

Our unique Grooming and Pet Retail concept provides dual sources of revenue and a one-stop shop for our guests

We have a passion for best-in-class grooming, with 1 million dogs groomed per year and average Google rating of 4.5 stars!

We are the best place for treats, our proprietary products provide a unique competitive advantage in retail without the operational costs of running a bakery

Multi-Unit and Veteran discounts available!

WOOF GANG HAS A UNIQUE AND EXCITING BRAND

Woof Gang’s brand is instantly recognizable and attractive. With our unique colors and brand components you will be leading the pack out of the gate!

Now is the best time to join the brand you’ll be proud to wear on your shirts for the rest of your life!

JOIN A BOOMING AND RESILIENT INDUSTRY!

A remarkably high and growing demand exists for our products and services offered by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, these facts are to howl about:

In 2021, $123.6 billion was spent within the pet industry in the U.S

Recession resilient growth (2001-2003: 7% , 2007-2009: 5%, 2020: 5%)

There are 85 million pet households in the U.S

95% of pet owners consider their pet to be part of the family

NO LONE WOLVES IN THIS PACK!

Your success is our goal! That's why Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has invested in comprehensive training programs that ensure that new franchisees are educated, prepared, understand the process and are ready to run a successful store. In addition, our unique investments in our support teams and technology stack will help you achieve business success by providing you with:

40+ Hours dedicated to on-the-job training

Cutting edge site selection support and access to our real estate broker network and lease negotiations

Enhanced digital presence through our search optimized site, and access to our preferred local digital marketing consultants

Proprietary Grooming processes for a streamlined and personalized experience for our customers

National negotiated discounts on products and equipment for being part of the pack.

CRM for personalized marketing

E-commerce capabilities through our branded App.

WHO IS A GOOD FIT?