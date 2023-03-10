Home2 Suites by Hilton is part of the portfolio of brands under Hilton. The corporate parent company has hotels in more than 90 countries all over the world. So, what hotels are owned by Hilton? Hilton Worldwide's other brands include Homewood Suites by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Home2 Suites by Hilton began franchising in 2009. In Hilton's history, Home2 Suites is one of the fastest growing brands. In the first five months after launching, this mid-tier, all-suite, extended-stay hotel concept received franchise application after franchise application after franchise application.

This hotel concept offers customizable and innovative guest room designs, complimentary breakfast with a wide range of combinations, complimentary WIFI, community spaces, and multiple outdoor spaces. Home2 Suites by Hilton has more than 400 hotels in the United States, as well as a handful in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Home2 Suites by Hilton Franchise

Starting a Home2 Suites by Hilton franchise offers you the opportunity to grab your share of one of the fastest-growing hotel industry segments. When you develop with this franchisor, you attain an upscale position in the extended-stay market and the backing of one of the world's biggest hotel chains.

By choosing to develop a Home2 Suites by Hilton, you establish a lasting relationship with the entire family of hotels under Hilton. There are several advantages enjoyed by the Home2 Suites by Hilton franchisees, such as central reservation systems, friendly corporate staff, and the Hilton Honors guest reward program. The franchisor offers a wide range of training and support to help franchisees achieve success in their businesses.

What Might Make a Home2 Suites by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

If you have been looking for the right franchise opportunity to start, then look no further. Home2 Suites by Hilton has become one of the most well-received franchises in the country because of its quality. Multiple times in recent years, Home2 Suites by Hilton has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The franchisor operates under a well-thought-out and proven Hilton system used by thousands of hotels. This system is responsible for the impressive number of loyal customers to the brand by eliminating the need to ask questions like "what is my suite number?"

You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be sure that you are financially sound enough to cover ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a Home2 Suites by Hilton Franchise?

To start the evaluation process of owning this franchise, submit a franchise inquiry form. To determine if this franchise is right for you, complete your due diligence and thoroughly study the brand and your desired market area. As you wait for a review, the Home2 Suites by Hilton team will run background and credit checks on you.

If you qualify, Home2 Suites by Hilton may schedule you for a meeting with the regional developers. You will then receive, review, and submit the Franchise Disclosure Document. If you like the numbers and would like to take the opportunity, you can sign a franchise agreement. You will then formally become a Home2 Suites by Hilton franchisee.