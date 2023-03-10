Home2 Suites by Hilton

Home2 Suites by Hilton

Upper midscale extended-stay hotels
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#27 Ranked #49 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$13.8M - $20.6M
Units as of 2022
551 66.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Home2 Suites by Hilton is part of the portfolio of brands under Hilton. The corporate parent company has hotels in more than 90 countries all over the world. So, what hotels are owned by Hilton? Hilton Worldwide's other brands include Homewood Suites by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Home2 Suites by Hilton began franchising in 2009. In Hilton's history, Home2 Suites is one of the fastest growing brands. In the first five months after launching, this mid-tier, all-suite, extended-stay hotel concept received franchise application after franchise application after franchise application. 

This hotel concept offers customizable and innovative guest room designs, complimentary breakfast with a wide range of combinations, complimentary WIFI, community spaces, and multiple outdoor spaces. Home2 Suites by Hilton has more than 400 hotels in the United States, as well as a handful in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Home2 Suites by Hilton Franchise

Starting a Home2 Suites by Hilton franchise offers you the opportunity to grab your share of one of the fastest-growing hotel industry segments. When you develop with this franchisor, you attain an upscale position in the extended-stay market and the backing of one of the world's biggest hotel chains. 

By choosing to develop a Home2 Suites by Hilton, you establish a lasting relationship with the entire family of hotels under Hilton. There are several advantages enjoyed by the Home2 Suites by Hilton franchisees, such as central reservation systems, friendly corporate staff, and the Hilton Honors guest reward program. The franchisor offers a wide range of training and support to help franchisees achieve success in their businesses.

What Might Make a Home2 Suites by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

If you have been looking for the right franchise opportunity to start, then look no further. Home2 Suites by Hilton has become one of the most well-received franchises in the country because of its quality. Multiple times in recent years, Home2 Suites by Hilton has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The franchisor operates under a well-thought-out and proven Hilton system used by thousands of hotels. This system is responsible for the impressive number of loyal customers to the brand by eliminating the need to ask questions like "what is my suite number?" 

You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be sure that you are financially sound enough to cover ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. 

How Do You Start a Home2 Suites by Hilton Franchise?

To start the evaluation process of owning this franchise, submit a franchise inquiry form. To determine if this franchise is right for you, complete your due diligence and thoroughly study the brand and your desired market area. As you wait for a review, the Home2 Suites by Hilton team will run background and credit checks on you. 

If you qualify, Home2 Suites by Hilton may schedule you for a meeting with the regional developers. You will then receive, review, and submit the Franchise Disclosure Document. If you like the numbers and would like to take the opportunity, you can sign a franchise agreement. You will then formally become a Home2 Suites by Hilton franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Home2 Suites by Hilton

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Canada

# of Units
551 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home2 Suites by Hilton franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$13,773,621 - $20,553,246
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.5%
Term of Agreement
22 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Home2 Suites by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
1 hour
Classroom Training
155-173 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
30
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Home2 Suites by Hilton? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Home2 Suites by Hilton landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Home2 Suites by Hilton ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #27 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #43 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #79 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #32 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Home2 Suites by Hilton.

Edible

Sculpted fruit bouquets, chocolate covered fruit, smoothies, fruit salads, baked goods
Request Info

Wow 1 Day Painting

Residential and commercial painting
Request Info

Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Upscale hotels and resorts
Ranked #64
Learn More

DoubleTree by Hilton

Upscale hotels and resorts
Ranked #44
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing